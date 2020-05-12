Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 38 GDMO and Specialist Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway (CR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) and Specialist for a period of three months only in Divisional Railway Hospital, Nagpur. Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email on or before 20 May 2020. Retired doctores are also eligible to apply for the posts. Interview will be conducted online on Skype/ WhatsApp Conferencing by committee on daily basis from 10 AM onwards.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 20 May 2020

Central Railway Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) and Specialist Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - 26 Posts

Specialist (Anaesthetist) - 4 Posts

Specialist (Physician) - 4 Posts

Specialist Intesivists - 4 Posts

Salary:

Specialist - Rs. 46,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) and Specialist Posts

Educational Qualification:

GDMO - MBBS

MBBS with post-graduate degree/diploma in the respective field of speciality. Three years of experience in clinical work after post-graduate degree in desirable.

How to Apply for Central Railway Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) and Specialist Posts Jobs 2020

Interested candidates/ retired persons can apply for Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 on email on apoewngp @gmail.com along with application in the prescribed format and related documents such as self attested copies of marksheet of each year/semester, degree certificate, age proof on or before 20 May 2020.

Central Railway Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) and Specialist Recruitment Notification PDF