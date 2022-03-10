Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2022: Apply for Professor & Other Posts till 31 March

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor.

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 19:03 IST
Central University of Jharkhand Jobs

Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Job Notification: Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor. Eligible and interested persons can apply online on or before 31 March 2022. The CUJ is looking for the engagement of an Assistant Professor in various Departments. The engagement shall be on the regular basis in nature. 

CUJ Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Important Date: 
Last date for Online Application-  31 March 2022

Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Vacancy Details:
Associate Professor
Business Administration - 2 Posts
Chemistry- 1 Post
Computer Science and Technology- 2 Posts
Environmental Sciences-02 (01-SC, 01-UR) 
Education- 1 Post (for ST)
Mathematics-02 (01-UR, 01-SEBC)
Mass Communication- 01-UR 
Nanoscience and Technology-01-SEBC 
Physics-01-ST 
Water Engineering and Management-01-EWS 
Transport Science and Technology- 02 (01-SC, 01-SEBC)  
Mathematics- 02 (01-UR, 01-SEBC) 
Energy Engineering- 01-SEBC 
Professor- 
Eduction- 02 Post (01-UR, 01-SC)
Life Science- 1 Post (For SC)
Mass Communication- 1 Post (01-EWS)
Mathematics- 1 Post (UR)
Nanoscience and Technology- 01-SEBC
Transport Science and Technology- 01-SEBC 
Environmental Sciences- 02 (01-SC, 01-UR) 

Assistant Professor- 
Computer Science and Technology- 01-EWS 
Education-02 (01-SC, 01- EWS) 
Mathematics- 01-UR
Physics- 01-SC
Transport Science and Technology- 01-UR

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor Job:
Educational Qualification:
Professor (Life Sciences) (Mass Communication) (Mathematics)- Essential:
Eligibility (A or B):
A.
i. An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed / UGC CARE list journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2.
ii. A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at the equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate. OR
B.
An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/ disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above) / industry, who has made a significant contribution to the knowledge in the
concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years' experience.

Official Notification

How to Apply for Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2022?
Eligible and interested persons can apply online on or before 31 March 2022.

