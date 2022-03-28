Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Faculty Posts,Check Eligibility

CUK Kerala has invited online application for the Faculty post on its official website. Check CUK Kerala recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022: Central University of Kerala has released notification in the Employment News (26 March-01 April 2022) for recruitment to the 13 Faculty Posts including Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 April 2022.

Candidates having eligibility as per the UGC Regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and others Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022:

No. CUK/EST/RECRT/TEACH/2015

Important Dates for Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022:

Last Date of Registration: 18 April 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 25 April 2022

Last Date of Receipt of Hard Copy of Application along with Enclosures: 10 May 2022

Vacancy Details for Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022:

Professor-04

Assistant Professor-09

Eligibility Criteria for Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

As per UGC Regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the Maintenance of standards in Higher Education, 2018 and subsequent amendments, clarifications, guidelines etc issued by the UGC.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 April 2022 and send the Hard Copy of the application form along with all the relevant certification/publications and other documents to-The Recruitment Cell, Central University of Kerala, Tejaswini Hills, Periye, Kasaragod-671320.