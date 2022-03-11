Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) Recruitment 2022: Apply for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Posts till 23 March

Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) Recruitment 2022: Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has invited applications for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 23 March 2022.
Notification details:
Advertisement No: CUSB/Advt./37/2022 dated_17.02.2022
Important Date:
Last date of online submission of application: 23 March 2022
Last date of receipt of Print Copy of application: 31 March 2022
CUSB Vacancy Details:
Total Number of Vacancy- 48 Posts
Professor- 16 Posts
Associate Professor- 15 Posts
Assistant Professor- 14 Posts
School/Department
Department of Mathematics
Department of Statistics
Department of Computer Science (M.Sc.)
School of Physical and Chemical Sciences
Department of Chemistry
School of Earth, Biological and Environmental Sciences
Department of Life Science
Department of Environmental Sciences
Department of Geology
Department of Geography
School of Social Sciences and Policy
Department of Development Studies
Department of Economic Studies and Policy
Department of Political Studies
Department of Sociological Studies
Department of Historical Studies and Archaeology
School of Human Sciences
Department of Psychological Sciences
School of Law & Governance
Department of Law and Governance
School of Languages and Literature
Department of Hindi
Department of English
School of Media, Arts & Aesthetics
Department of Mass Communication and Media
School of Management
Department of Commerce & Business Studies
School of Health Sciences
Department of Pharmacy
School of Education
Department of Physical Education
Eligibility Criteria for Teaching Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have Post Graduate, Ph.D. in relevant discipline. For more details, please click on below notification link.
How to Apply for the Central University of South Bihar Jobs 2022:
Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode on or before 23 March 2022. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to send the application along with other necessary documents to the In-Charge, Recruitment Cell, Central University of South Bihar, SH-7, Gaya-Panchanpur Road, Village-Karhara, Post-Fatehpur (Nepa), P.S-Tekari, Gaya- 824236 (Bihar). The Last date of receipt of the application is 31 March 2022.