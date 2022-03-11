Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) Recruitment 2022: Apply for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Posts till 23 March

Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) Recruitment 2022: Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has invited applications for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 23 March 2022.

Notification details:

Advertisement No: CUSB/Advt./37/2022 dated_17.02.2022

Important Date:

Last date of online submission of application: 23 March 2022

Last date of receipt of Print Copy of application: 31 March 2022

CUSB Vacancy Details:

Total Number of Vacancy- 48 Posts

Professor- 16 Posts

Associate Professor- 15 Posts

Assistant Professor- 14 Posts

School/Department

Department of Mathematics

Department of Statistics

Department of Computer Science (M.Sc.)

School of Physical and Chemical Sciences

Department of Chemistry

School of Earth, Biological and Environmental Sciences

Department of Life Science

Department of Environmental Sciences

Department of Geology

Department of Geography

School of Social Sciences and Policy

Department of Development Studies

Department of Economic Studies and Policy

Department of Political Studies

Department of Sociological Studies

Department of Historical Studies and Archaeology

School of Human Sciences

Department of Psychological Sciences

School of Law & Governance

Department of Law and Governance

School of Languages and Literature

Department of Hindi

Department of English

School of Media, Arts & Aesthetics

Department of Mass Communication and Media

School of Management

Department of Commerce & Business Studies

School of Health Sciences

Department of Pharmacy

School of Education

Department of Physical Education

Eligibility Criteria for Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Post Graduate, Ph.D. in relevant discipline. For more details, please click on below notification link.

How to Apply for the Central University of South Bihar Jobs 2022:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode on or before 23 March 2022. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to send the application along with other necessary documents to the In-Charge, Recruitment Cell, Central University of South Bihar, SH-7, Gaya-Panchanpur Road, Village-Karhara, Post-Fatehpur (Nepa), P.S-Tekari, Gaya- 824236 (Bihar). The Last date of receipt of the application is 31 March 2022.