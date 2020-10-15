CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT, 300 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 16 Oct onwards @cghealth.nic.in

CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Health Department has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers under Directorate, Health Services, Chhattisgarh. All Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode from 16 October 2020 onwards.

A total of 300 Vacancies have been notified for Medical Officer Posts. The candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts on or before 31 October 2020. Candidates can check this article for eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 31 October 2020

CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 300 Posts

CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidate must also be registered with Medical Council of India. Those candidates who are holding post-graduation degree along with MBBS are also eligible for the post.

CG Health MO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per govt. Norms)

Download CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Apply Online - Link to active on 16 October

How to apply for CG Health Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 October to 31 October 2020. Candidates can also take a printout of the online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

