CG Vyapam Admit Card 2021 OUT for Mandi & Sub Inspector Exam, Here’s Direct Link

CG Vyapam Admit Card 2021: Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) - CG Vyapam has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Mandi Nirikshak and Sub Inspector vacancies. The candidates who applied for CG Vyapam Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of CGPEB.i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CGPEB (CG Vyapam) Mandi & Sub Inspector Exam Dates:

The written exam for Mandi Nirikshak and Sub Inspector is scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021 between 10 PM to 1.15 PM. The candidates who applied for the aforesaid exam can download their admit card through the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download CG Vyapam Mandi & Sub Inspector Admit Card?

Visit the official website of CGPEB.i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Download CG Vyapam Mandi & Sub Inspector Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials and click on submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CG Vyapam Mandi & Sub Inspector Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download CG Vyapam Mandi & Sub Inspector Admit Card

This drive is being done to recruit 198 vacancies of Mandi Inspector and Sub Inspector. Out of which, 22 vacancies are for Mandi Inspector and 146 are for Sub Inspector. The candidates can directly download CG Vyapam Mandi & Sub Inspector Admit Card by clicking on the above link. The online applications for the above posts were started between 18 March to 4 April 2021.

The candidates appearing in the CGPEB Mandi & Sub Inspector Exam are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website. The candidates are also advised to follow all instructions given on the admit card while appearing for the exam.