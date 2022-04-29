CG Vyapam JE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Download Link Here

CG Vyapam JE Admit Card 2022 Download: Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal also known as CG Vyapam has uploaded the admit card for the written exam scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022 for the posts of Sub-Engineer or Junior Engineer (Civil). Candidates can download CGVyapam Admit Card by visiting the official webiste - cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in or directly through CG Vyapam JE Admit Card Link below:
CG Vyapam Admit Card Download Link
It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with valid ID Proof such as Voted ID Card, Driving Licence, Pan Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc.
CG Vyapam JE Exam Pattern
There will be 150 multiple-choice questions of 150 marks followed in two different sections i.e Section-A & Section-B. A negative marking of 1/4 marks will be done for the wrong answer.
|Subject
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|General Knowledge
|15
|15
|Knowledge of Computer
|15
|15
|Reasoning
|10
|10
|General Knowledge Related to Work Of Applied Post
|10
|10
|Total
|50 Questions
|50 Marks
How to Download CG Vyapam JE Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official websit of CG Vyaopam (cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in) and go to ‘Admit Card’ Tab
- Click on ‘उप अभियंता(सिविल) भर्ती परीक्षा (WRSE22) - 2022 हेतु प्रवेश पत्र ’
- Login in to your account using your Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Download CG Vyapam Sub Engineer Admit Card
The candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the Document Verification round. Online applications were invited from 15 March to 07 April on official websiite.