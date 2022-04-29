CG Vyapam JE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Download Link Here

CG Vyapam JE Admit Card 2022 has been released by Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal at cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card from here.

CG Vyapam JE Admit Card 2022 Download: Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal also known as CG Vyapam has uploaded the admit card for the written exam scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022 for the posts of Sub-Engineer or Junior Engineer (Civil). Candidates can download CGVyapam Admit Card by visiting the official webiste - cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in or directly through CG Vyapam JE Admit Card Link below:

It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with valid ID Proof such as Voted ID Card, Driving Licence, Pan Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc.

Important Notice

CG Vyapam JE Exam Pattern

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions of 150 marks followed in two different sections i.e Section-A & Section-B. A negative marking of 1/4 marks will be done for the wrong answer.

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks General Knowledge 15 15 Knowledge of Computer 15 15 Reasoning 10 10 General Knowledge Related to Work Of Applied Post 10 10 Total 50 Questions 50 Marks

How to Download CG Vyapam JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official websit of CG Vyaopam (cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in) and go to ‘Admit Card’ Tab

Click on ‘उप अभियंता(सिविल) भर्ती परीक्षा (WRSE22) - 2022 हेतु प्रवेश पत्र ’

Login in to your account using your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Download CG Vyapam Sub Engineer Admit Card

The candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the Document Verification round. Online applications were invited from 15 March to 07 April on official websiite.