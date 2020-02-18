CGBSE 10th Time Table 2020- CG Board 10th Time Table 2020

The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, commonly known as CGBSE has published the CG Board 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming CGBSE Board 10th Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the CG Board Class 10th Exam Time Table 2020 from this page. The CG 10th Board Exam Time Table 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The CGBSE officially publishes the CG Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th Time Table 2020

The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, publish the CG 10th Board Exam Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the CG Board 10th Examination 2020 can check the CGBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 below:

Date Subject 3rd March 2020 First Language Hindi (001) English (011) Marathi (002) Urdu (008) 5th March 2020 Social Science (300) 7th March 2020 Science (200) 12th March 2020 Mathematics 14th March 2020 Second Language and Third Language General English (411) 17th March 2020 Third Language Sanskrit (512) Marathi (502) Bengali (503) Gujarati (504) Telugu (505) Tamil (506) Punjabi (507) Urdu (508) Sindhi (509) Malayalam (510) Kannada (517) Odia (518) 19th March 2020 Second Language and Third Language General Hindi (401) 23rd March 2020 Vocational – Organised Retailing (901) Information Technology (902) Automobile Service Technician (903) Health care (904), Agriculture (905) Media and Entertainment (906) Telecommunication (907) Banking Financial Services and Insurance (908) Beauty and Wellness (909) Electronics and Hardware (910) 26th March 2020 Music (161) Drawing and Painting (162)

The above-mentioned Chattisgarh 10th Board Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Chattisgarh Board that is cgbse.nic.in. The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE is the official body responsible for publishing the CGBSE 10th Time Table 2020.