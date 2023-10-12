CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 300 Hostel Superintendent Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CGPEB recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released short notification for the recruitment of 300 Hostel Superintendent posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

CGPEB Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released short notification for the recruitment of Hostel Superintendent posts. A total of 300 posts will be filled under the recruitment drive for which detailed notification will be released shortly on the official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can get the detailed notification including eligibility, age limit, application process, salary and others updates soon on the official website- https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.



You can check all the details regarding the CGPEB Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 300 posts for Hostel Superintendent will be filled through the recruitment drive. However, the number of posts are likely to change in due course of time.

CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. The date of written exam and entire selection process will be uploaded soon on the official website.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Board will release the detailed recruitment notification in due course of time on its official website which will provide you all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application process, salary and others updates on the official website- https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.

CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Pay

Pay Level-06 (According to the 7th Pay Commission of the state government.)

25300-80500

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply For CGPEB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.

Step I: Visit to the official website-https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Apply Online Tab on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to choose the concerned notification link on the home page.

Step 4: Now fill other details i.e. post applied for, Name of candidate, Date of birth and others to the concerned link and upload the documents.

Step 5: You are advised to take a printout of the online forms and keep it with them for future reference.