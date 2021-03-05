CGPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Merit List

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the interview result for the Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post can check Result and Merit List available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the result for Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post on its official website.

Commission has released the Result/Merit List based on the performance of candidates in written exam and interview. Commission has conducted the interview for Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post from 02 to 04 March 2021.

Commission has also released the waiting list for the Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post can check the final result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post

How to Download: CGPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Post