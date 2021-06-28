CGPSC Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the result for the Assistant Professor Post for Chemistry subject in Higher Education Department. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor Chemistry post can check CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2021 available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.



Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Assistant Professor Interview Result 2021 on its official website. Commission has conducted the interview for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post from 22 to 26 June 2021. A total of 247 candidates who have qualified in the written test for Assistant Professor post were appeared in the interview round.

Based on the performance of candidates in written exam and interview round, CGPSC has uploaded the Merit List/Selection List for the post of Assistant Professor post. All such candidates appeared in the interview round for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post can check the details result available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2021 for Chemistry Post





How to Download: CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Result 2021 for Chemistry Post