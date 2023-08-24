CGPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Download Link For Civil Judge Hall Ticket on psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Admit Card 202 Out: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Civil Judge posts on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. Check the download link.

CGPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Civil Judge Entry Level exam on its official website. CGPSC will be conducting the written exam for the Civil Judge Entry Level posts on September 3, 2023 across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Civil Judge posts can download their admit card from the official website https://www.psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Admit Card 2023

You can download the CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card after providing your login credentials to the link available on the home page. However, you can download your hall ticket directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Admit Card 2023





How To Download CGPSC Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of CGPSC i.e. https://www.psc.cg.gov.in.

On the Home Page click on the link-CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CIVIL JUDGE (ENTRY LEVEL) EXAM-2023

Now provide your login credentials including Email Id and password to the link on the official website.

You will get the hall ticket in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.

CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2023 Schedule and Timing

CGPSC will be conducting the written exam for the Civil Judge Entry Level on September 3, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted at various exam centers located in three districts including Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur. Exams will be conducted from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. Each question will carry 01 marks and there will be no negative marking in the written exam.

Document to Carry With CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts of Civil Judge posts are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in their call-letters for the same. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and others mentioned in the notification.

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification For 41,822 Posts

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500+ Various Posts

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 293 Primary Teacher Posts

Download CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including Email Id and password to the link on the homepage of the official website. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

