CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer Posts Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details

CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for Insurance Medical Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Insurance Medical Officer Posts can check the details Schedule available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the written examination for the Insurance Medical Officer Posts wills be conducted on 28 November 2020. Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.

According to the exam schedule released by the CGPSC, there will be Two Parts for the Insurance Medical Officer Posts Exam. Part I-General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Part-2-Related Subjects-General Medicine and Pediatrics/Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics and Preventive and Social Medicine.

Commission will conduct the written exam for the Insurance Medical Officer Posts against Advt No 05/2020/Exam/date 02/03 2020 at the centers situated in District Raipur. Candidates who have applied for the Insurance Medical Officer Posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer Posts





How to Download: CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer Posts