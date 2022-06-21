CGPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Mining Officer, Geologist and Others @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Download Link

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Admit Card for the Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist and other posts on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link.

CGPSC Mining Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for various posts including Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist-2022 and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio)-2022 on its official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist and Deputy Superintendent of Police post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website-psc.cg.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC Mining Officer Admit Card 2022





It is noted that CGPSC is to conduct the written exam for Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist-2022 and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio)-2022 on 30 June 2022. Earlier Commission was to conduct the written exam for the above posts from 24 June 2022 but rescheduled the same on 30 June due to the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2022 Mains Exam which was to held on 25 and 26 June 2022.

Now all those candidates who have to appear in the Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist-2022 and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio)can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Mining Officer Admit Card 2022 Check Steps