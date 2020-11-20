CGPSC Model Answer 2020 Released for Assistant Professor Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objections till Nov 29

CGPSC Model Answer Key 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the released the Model Answer for Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the CGPSC Assistant Professor Exam can check the Model Answer available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the Model Answer for the Assistant Professor Posts for the subjects including English/Physics/Political Science/Hindi/Home Science/Chemistry/Math and others have been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the written examination for the Assistant Professor Posts can check the Model Answer available on the official website.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the written exam for Assistant Professor Posts from 05 to 08 November 2020.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the Model Answer with the official website. Candidates can raise their objections from 23 November 2020 to 29 November 2020. Candidates can check all the details regarding the Model Answer and raising the objections with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

