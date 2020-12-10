CGPSC Model Answer 2020 Released for Insurance Medical Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 18

CGPSC Model Answer Key 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer for Insurance Medical Officer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Insurance Medical Officer Post can check the Model Answer available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the model answer for the Insurance Medical Officer Post on the official website. Commission has conducted the written examination for the Insurance Medical Officer Post on 28 November 2020 in the state. Candidates appeared in the written examination can check the model answer available on the official website.

Candidates can raise their objections regarding the Model Answer for the Insurance Medical Officer Post, if any, with the official website. Candidates can raise their objections only in online mode from 12 December 2020. Last date for raising the objection is 18 December 2020. Candidates can submit the proof and other details regarding the objections till 26 December 2020.

Candidates can check all the details regarding the Model Answer and raising the objections process available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Model Answer 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer Post





How to Download: CGPSC Model Answer 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer Post