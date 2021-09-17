CGPSC Result 2021 Out for Registrar, Assistant Director and other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam result for the posts of Registrar, Deputy Registrar other posts on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

All those candidates who have qualified in the written exam for these posts now they will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for these posts.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will release the details Interview Schedule for Registrar, Deputy Registrar and other posts on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam are advised to keep watching the official website of CGPSC for latest update in this regards.

