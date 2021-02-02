CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Prelims Call Letter @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card of CGPSC State Service Exam 2021 which is scheduled on 14 February 2021 (Sunday). All candidates who have applied for CGPSC State Service Recruitment 2021 can download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

CGPSC State Service Admit Card Download Link

How to Download CGSPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in Click on the link ‘ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2020 (02-02-2021)’ given on the homepage It will redirect you to new page where you need provide your 'User Name' and 'Password' click on 'Login' Button Download CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2020

CGPSC State Service Exam Pattern

There will 2 papers as follow:

Paper No. of Questions Marks

Time Paper 1 - General Studies 100 200 2 hours Paper 2 - Aptitude Test 100 200 2 hours

2 marks will be given for each correct answer. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks in each paper

The minimum marks required to pass the exam are:

Handicapped Students and Reserved Category: 23%

Unreserved Category: 33%

Candidates who will clear in CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam will be called for the mains exam. CGSPSC State Service Mains Exam is scheduled on 18, 19, 20 and 21 June 2021.

A total of 143 vacancies are available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar , Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register and Asst Inspector, Asst Jail Officer,

CGPSC State Service Exam 2020-21 Online were invited from 14 December 2020 at 12 PM to 12 January 2021.