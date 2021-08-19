Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card 2021 to Release Today @chandigarh.gov.in, Exam on 22 Aug

Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card will be released i.e. on 19 August 2021. Check Exam Date, Exam Result Date, Answer Key Date and Other Details Here.

Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card 2021: Chandigarh Administration, Department of Engineering will release the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Junior Engineer today i.e. on 19 August 2021. As per the official notice, the exam will be held on 22 August 2021 at various centres in Chandigarh .

Chandigarh Administration JE Answer Key will be uploaded next day of the exam i.e. on 23 August 2021 after 11 AM.

Candidates would be able to submit objections, if any. The last date for receiving objections pertaining to Provisional Answer Keys is 26 August 2021 upto 4 PM.

The administration will publish the final answer key and result on 31 August 2021 after 5 PM.

Chandigarh Administration JE Notice



Chandigarh Administration JE Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Structural Mechanics Concrete Technology Design of Reinforced Concrete & Steel Structures Construction Materials & Building Construction Water Supply & Waste Water Engineering 70 Applied Mechanics Construction Mechanics Construction Management & Accounts Quantity Surveying and Valuation Fluid Mechanics Irrigation Engineering Surveying 30 Total 100 100

Part 2

Subject No. of Questions Total Marks English 20 50 Mental Ability 20 Computer Aptitude 10 Total 50

Chandigarh Administration had invited applications from 08 March to 30 March 2021 for recruitment of 42 Junior Engineers (Civil) in the B&R wing of the Engineering Department, Union Territory of Chandigarh.