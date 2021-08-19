Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card 2021 to Release Today @chandigarh.gov.in, Exam on 22 Aug

Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card will be released i.e. on 19 August 2021. Check Exam Date, Exam Result Date, Answer Key Date and Other Details Here.

Created On: Aug 19, 2021 16:52 IST
Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card 2021
Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card 2021

Chandigarh Administration JE Admit Card 2021: Chandigarh Administration, Department of Engineering will release the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Junior Engineer today i.e. on 19 August 2021. As per the official notice, the exam will be held on 22 August 2021 at various centres in Chandigarh .

Chandigarh Administration JE Answer Key will be uploaded next day of the exam i.e. on 23 August 2021 after 11 AM.

Candidates would be able to submit objections, if any. The last date for receiving objections pertaining to Provisional Answer Keys is 26 August 2021 upto 4 PM.

The administration will publish the final answer key and result on 31 August 2021 after 5 PM.

Chandigarh Administration JE  Notice

Chandigarh Administration JE Exam Pattern

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Structural Mechanics

Concrete Technology

Design of Reinforced Concrete & Steel Structures

Construction Materials & Building Construction

Water Supply & Waste Water Engineering

70

 

Applied Mechanics

Construction Mechanics

Construction Management & Accounts

Quantity Surveying and Valuation

Fluid Mechanics

Irrigation Engineering

Surveying

30

 

Total

100

100

Part 2

Subject

No. of Questions

Total Marks

English

20

50

Mental Ability

20

Computer Aptitude

10

Total

50

Chandigarh Administration had invited applications from 08 March to 30 March 2021 for recruitment of 42 Junior Engineers (Civil) in the B&R wing of the Engineering Department, Union Territory of Chandigarh.

 

 

 

FAQ

What is Chandigarh Administration JE Result Date ?

31 August 2021

What is Chandigarh Administration JE Answer Key Date ?

23 August 2021

What is Chandigarh Administration JE Exam Date ?

22 August 2021

What is Chandigarh Administration Admit Card Date 2021 ?

19 August 2021
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 8 =
Post

Comments