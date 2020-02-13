Chandigarh Administration Result 2019-20 for Clerk and Steno Typist Declared @chdrectt2019.in, Download Here

Chandigarh Administration Result 2019-20: Chandigarh Administration, Department of Personnel has announced the result of written test and cut-off marks for the post of Clerk and Steno-Typist. The roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates are released by the administration. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download Chandigarh Administration Result PDF from the official website of Chandigarh Administration i.e. chdrectt2019.in.

Chandigarh Administration Clerk Result and Chandigarh Administration Steno Typist Result Links are available below. Candidates can check the roll-numbers of selected candidates through the links.

Chandigarh Administration Clerk Result PDF Download

Chandigarh Administration Steno Typist Result PDF Download



Shortlisted candidates for the post of Steno-Typist will now appear for Computer Typing Test and Stenography Test while for Clerk Posts the candidates will attend Computer Type Test only. The administration will soon release the Computer Typing Test and Stenography Test Date on its official website

The Category wise Chandigarh Administration Clerk Cut off Marks and Chandigarh Administration Steno-Typist Cut off Marks are as follows:

CATEGORY MARKS(CLERKS) MARKS(STENO-TYPISTS) General 107 84 SC 93 80 OBC 96 80 EWS 108 80 ESM 80 85 PwD 82 83

Chandigarh Administration exam was conducted on 22 December 2019. A total of 356 vacancies for the post of Clerk and 48 vacancies for the posts of Steno-Typist (English) are available under the Chandigarh Administration Group ‘C’ (Clerk and Steno-Typist) (Common Cadre).