Chandigarh High Court Driver Exam Date 2022 (Out): Check Admit Card Details Here

Chandigarh High Court Driver Exam Date 2022: High Court of Chandigarh is conducting the exam dates for Driver Posts. Chandigarh High Court Driver Exam will be held tentatively on 21 December 2022 at various exam centres situated in the States of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh.

What is Chandigarh High Court Driver Exam Date 2022 ?

The admit card will be released on 21 February 2023. Candidates would be able to download and get print out of their E-Admit Card by visiting the website www.highcourtchd.gov.in by entering their registration ID and password. The admit card consists of all details related to the exam.

Chandigarh High Court Driver Exam 2022

The exam will be conducted through online mode. Shortlisting Test will consist f 80 Multiple Choice Questions of one-hour duration, of 200 marks to check the knowledge of the candidates regarding driving sense, Traffic Rules, & Signs, simple numerical ability, general knowledge

Chandigarh High Court Driver Demo Test Link 2022

The Demo Test link will be available on the index page link https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/32046/79670/Index.html from 26 November 2022 to enable the candidates to familiarize themselves with the online test.

The exam is being conducted for a total of 18 posts of Drivers on the establishment of Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh.

Chandigarh High Court Driver Exam Date and Admit Card 2022 Notice

