MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for 279 Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts, Apply Online @mcchandigarh.gov.in

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarhis hiring 279 Station Fire Officer, Fireman and Driver Post. Check Details Here

Created On: Jul 6, 2021 14:37 IST
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has published a short notification for the recruitment to the post of Station Fire Officer, Fireman and Driver on official website of MC Chandigarh - mcchandigarh.gov.in. MC Chandigarh Online Application will start from 12 July 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 July 2021.

It is to be noted that the candidates who have applied earlier should not apply again.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age, experience, nationality of the applicant, selection process, exam date, fee and application fee once the notification is released.

Chandigarh Municipal Notification Download

Official website

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Online Application - 12 July 2021
  2. Last Date of Online Application - 30 July 2021
  3. Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 03 August 2021

MC Chandigarh Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 279

  1. Station Fire Officer - 3 Posts
  2. Fireman - 220 Posts
  3. Driver -56 Posts

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts Salary (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)

  1. Station Fire Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP
  2. Fireman - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
  3. Driver - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)

Educational Qualification:

  1. Station Fire Officer - Bachelor’s degree of Engineering (Fire) from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any other recognized University/ Institution OR Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/ Institution
  2. Fireman - 12th passed
  3. Driver - 10th passed and five years experience

Selection Process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online through official website from 12 July to 30 July 2021.

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Fireman Posts ?

Candidate should be 12th class passed.

What is the last date for Chandigarh Administration Application ?

30 July 2021

What is the starting date for MC Chandigarh Fire Application Form ?

12 July 2021
