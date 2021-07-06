MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for 279 Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts, Apply Online @mcchandigarh.gov.in

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarhis hiring 279 Station Fire Officer, Fireman and Driver Post. Check Details Here

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has published a short notification for the recruitment to the post of Station Fire Officer, Fireman and Driver on official website of MC Chandigarh - mcchandigarh.gov.in. MC Chandigarh Online Application will start from 12 July 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 July 2021.

It is to be noted that the candidates who have applied earlier should not apply again.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age, experience, nationality of the applicant, selection process, exam date, fee and application fee once the notification is released.

Chandigarh Municipal Notification Download

Official website

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 12 July 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 30 July 2021 Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 03 August 2021

MC Chandigarh Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 279

Station Fire Officer - 3 Posts Fireman - 220 Posts Driver -56 Posts

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts Salary (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)



Station Fire Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP Fireman - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP Driver - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)

Educational Qualification:

Station Fire Officer - Bachelor’s degree of Engineering (Fire) from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any other recognized University/ Institution OR Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/ Institution Fireman - 12th passed Driver - 10th passed and five years experience

Selection Process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online through official website from 12 July to 30 July 2021.