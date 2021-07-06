MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for 279 Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts, Apply Online @mcchandigarh.gov.in

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has published a short notification for the recruitment to the post of Station Fire Officer, Fireman and Driver on official website of MC Chandigarh - mcchandigarh.gov.in. MC Chandigarh Online Application will start from 12 July 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 July 2021.
It is to be noted that the candidates who have applied earlier should not apply again.
Candidates can check educational qualification, age, experience, nationality of the applicant, selection process, exam date, fee and application fee once the notification is released.
Chandigarh Municipal Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 12 July 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 30 July 2021
- Last Date of Submitting Application Fee - 03 August 2021
MC Chandigarh Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 279
- Station Fire Officer - 3 Posts
- Fireman - 220 Posts
- Driver -56 Posts
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts Salary (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)
- Station Fire Officer - Rs. 10300-34800 + 4200 GP
- Fireman - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
- Driver - Rs. 5910-20200 + 2400 GP
Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)
Educational Qualification:
- Station Fire Officer - Bachelor’s degree of Engineering (Fire) from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any other recognized University/ Institution OR Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/ Institution
- Fireman - 12th passed
- Driver - 10th passed and five years experience
Selection Process for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Posts (BASED ON PREVIOUS RECRUITMENT)
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
How to Apply for MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply online through official website from 12 July to 30 July 2021.