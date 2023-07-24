Chandigarh Police Answer Key 2023 OUT at chandigarhpolice.gov.in: Download Constable Question Paper SET A, B, C, D

Chandigarh Police Answer Key and Question Papers 2023 are available on the official website i.e. chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download answer key for SET A, SET B, SET C and Set D below.

Chandigarh Police Constable Answer Key 2023: Chandigarh Police uploaded the answer key and question papers of the exam conducted for the post of Constable Executive on 23 July 2023. The answer key link is available at www.chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Those who appeared in the exam can download Chandigarh Police Constable Executive Answer Key and Chandigarh Police Constable Executive Question Papers.

Chandigarh Police Answer Key and Question Paper 2023

The direct links for the answer keys and question papers are provided in this article for all sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

Chandigarh Police Answer Key Objection Details 2023

The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding the provisional answer key should be sent via online application mode only, at the link available on the website of the department chandigarhpolice.gov.in/const-recruitment-2023-700.html under the title “Click here to apply for online objections to Answer Key”. The last date for filling out the online objections will be 27 July 2023 till 12:00 noon. The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any).

After the successful submission of online objection(s), an Acknowledgement Number will be displayed on the screen. The candidates are advised to save this for future reference.

No request for filing an objection regarding the provisional answer key beyond the last date as stipulated in para (b) or sent via any other mode will be entertained.

Any objection raised by the candidate will be put forth to the duly constituted expert committee of the Examination Conducting Authority for its consideration. The decision of the expert committee shall be binding to all the stakeholders and no further objection shall be entertained at any level.

Chandigarh Police Answer Key Overview 2023

Name of the Recruitment Organization Chandigarh Police Post Constable (Male/ Female) Advt No. Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Number of Vacancies 700 Exam Date 23 July 2023 Answer Key Date 24 July 2023 Category Chandigarh Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Status Released Official Website chandigarhpolice.gov.in

How to Download Chandigarh Police Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Go to the website of the Chandigarh Police - https://chandigarhpolice.gov.in andthen 'Recruitment' section and click on 'Constables'

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment of Constables - 2023

Step 3: A new window will be opened where you are required to click on the answer key PDF you get in the exam hall

Step 4: Download Chandigarh Police Constable Answer Key

Step 5: Submit Objection if any