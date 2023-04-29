Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected by May 15, Check Past Years Result Dates Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result (Soon): CG Board will release the class 10th and 12th results 2023 on the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Students can check their CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 using their roll number. Know updates here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be releasing the class CG Board 10th and 12th result in May 2023. As per some media reports, it is expected that result can be announced by May 15, however, there has been no official update regarding the same. Students can check CGBSE Board result 2023 online at - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They have to use their roll number to check and download the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th results 2023.

Last year, the classes 10th and 12th result was announced on May 14, therefore it is being expected that this year too it can be declared around that time. This year, the class 10th exams were conducted from March 2 to 24, whereas, the class 12th board were held from March 1 to 31, 2023. Based on these dates, it can be expected that CG board result can be released anytime soon now.

CGBSE Classes 10th and 12th Result 2023 Highlights

Here, students can check important highlights about CG Board provided below in the table:

Overview Specifications Board Name Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Result Name CG Board Class 10th Result CG Board Class 12th Result Exam Mode Offline Session 2023 Result Announcement Official Website cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth Result Date Expected by May 15, 2023

Will CG Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 Be Announced on the same day?

Last year, the board declared the classes 10th and 12th result on the same day. However, in 2021, the class 10th and 12th result was released on May 19 and July 25 respectively. Check below the table to know the previous year’s trends of the Chhattisgarh board past year’s result date:

Years Class 10th Class 12th 2023 To Be Notified To Be Notified 2022 May 14 May 14 2021 May 19 July 25 2020 June 23 June 23 2019 May 10 May 10 2018 May 9 May 9 2017 April 21 April 27

How To Check Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Students have been asking - “CGBSE 12th result 2023 kab aayega?” According to reports, it is expected that CG board result can be released in May. They have to visit the official website to download their marksheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check classes 10th 12th result:

Step 1 : Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code and submit it

Step 4: The respective result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references

