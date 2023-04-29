Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected by May 15, Check Past Years Result Dates Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result (Soon): CG Board will release the class 10th and 12th results 2023 on the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Students can check their CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 using their roll number. Know updates here 

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be releasing the class CG Board 10th and 12th result in May 2023. As per some media reports, it is expected that result can be announced by May 15, however, there has been no official update regarding the same. Students can check CGBSE Board result 2023 online at - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They have to use their roll number to check and download the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th results 2023. 

Last year, the classes 10th and 12th result was announced on May 14, therefore it is being expected that this year too it can be declared around that time. This year, the class 10th exams were conducted from March 2 to 24, whereas, the class 12th board were held from March 1 to 31, 2023. Based on these dates, it can be expected that CG board result can be released anytime soon now. 

Career Counseling

CGBSE Classes 10th and 12th Result 2023 Highlights 

Here, students can check important highlights about CG Board provided below in the table: 

Overview

Specifications 

Board Name

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Result Name

CG Board Class 10th Result

CG Board Class 12th Result

Exam Mode

Offline

Session

2023

Result Announcement Official Website

cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

Result Mode

Online

Credentials Required

roll number and date of birth

Result Date

Expected by May 15, 2023

Will CG Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 Be Announced on the same day?

Last year, the board declared the classes 10th and 12th result on the same day. However, in 2021, the class 10th and 12th result was released on May 19 and July 25 respectively. Check below the table to know the previous year’s trends of the Chhattisgarh board past year’s result date: 

Years

Class 10th

Class 12th

2023

To Be Notified 

To Be Notified 

2022

May 14

May 14

2021

May 19

July 25

2020

June 23

June 23

2019

May 10

May 10

2018

May 9

May 9

2017

April 21

April 27

How To Check Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023? 

Students have been asking - “CGBSE 12th result 2023 kab aayega?” According to reports, it is expected that CG board result can be released in May. They have to visit the official website to download their marksheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check classes 10th 12th result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link
  • Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code and submit it
  • Step 4: The respective result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references  

Also Read: MP Board Result 2023 This Week? Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Expected Date and Marking Scheme Highlights Here

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next