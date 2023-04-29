Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected by May 15, Check Past Years Result Dates Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be releasing the class CG Board 10th and 12th result in May 2023. As per some media reports, it is expected that result can be announced by May 15, however, there has been no official update regarding the same. Students can check CGBSE Board result 2023 online at - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They have to use their roll number to check and download the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th results 2023.
Last year, the classes 10th and 12th result was announced on May 14, therefore it is being expected that this year too it can be declared around that time. This year, the class 10th exams were conducted from March 2 to 24, whereas, the class 12th board were held from March 1 to 31, 2023. Based on these dates, it can be expected that CG board result can be released anytime soon now.
CGBSE Classes 10th and 12th Result 2023 Highlights
Here, students can check important highlights about CG Board provided below in the table:
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)
|
Result Name
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2023
|
Result Announcement Official Website
|
cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Credentials Required
|
roll number and date of birth
|
Result Date
|
Expected by May 15, 2023
Will CG Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 Be Announced on the same day?
Last year, the board declared the classes 10th and 12th result on the same day. However, in 2021, the class 10th and 12th result was released on May 19 and July 25 respectively. Check below the table to know the previous year’s trends of the Chhattisgarh board past year’s result date:
|
Years
|
Class 10th
|
Class 12th
|
2023
|
To Be Notified
|
To Be Notified
|
2022
|
May 14
|
May 14
|
2021
|
May 19
|
July 25
|
2020
|
June 23
|
June 23
|
2019
|
May 10
|
May 10
|
2018
|
May 9
|
May 9
|
2017
|
April 21
|
April 27
How To Check Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?
Students have been asking - “CGBSE 12th result 2023 kab aayega?” According to reports, it is expected that CG board result can be released in May. They have to visit the official website to download their marksheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check classes 10th 12th result:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link
- Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code and submit it
- Step 4: The respective result will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references
