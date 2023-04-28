MP Board Result 2023 This Week? Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Expected Date and Marking Scheme Highlights Here

MPBSE is expected to release soon the MP Board 10th and 12th result. As per various media reports, MP Board exam results are likely to be released by last week of April or first week of May on the official website. Get latest updates here

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare classes 10th and 12th result soon. As per media reports, the MP Board result might be released by the last week of April or first week of May 2023. Some of the report says it can be expected to release tomorrow - April 29, 2023. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the MPBSE result 2023 date and time yet. Last year too, the MP board 10th and 12th result were announced on April 29 at 1 PM.

The MPBSE results 2023 will be available online at the board’s official website: mpresults.nic.in. Students have to use their roll number and application number to check their Madhya Pradesh board result 2023. This year, the MP board conducted the class 10th exam from March 1 to 27, whereas class 12th examination were held from March 2 to April 5, 2023. Last year, 72.72% of students cleared the class 12th examinations, while 59.54% of students passed the MPBSE class 10th exam.

MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2023 Date

As of now, no official date has been announced regarding the release of MP board results for classes 10th and 12th. However, as per media speculations, it is expected to be announced anytime soon now. Check expected date in the table provided below:

Events Class 10th Dates Class 12th Dates MP Board Result Last week of April or first week of May 2023 Last week of April or first week of May 2023 MPBSE Exam Date March 1 to 27, 2023 March 2 to April 1, 2023

Where to check MPBSE Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th?

The result can be checked online on the official websites. Students have to use their login credentials to download their marksheets. Check below list of websites, where they can check their result:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

How will MP Board Result 2023 Be Calculated?

The marks are calculated based on the marking scheme prescribed by the board. Last year, the board revised the marking scheme for the students. They can check below the class 10th and 12th MPBSE marking scheme:

MPBSE Class 12th and 10th Marking Scheme Highlights

For intermediate exams with non-practical subjects, the question paper will be of 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practicals/project work.

For practical subjects, the question paper for theory will be 70 marks and 30 marks will be given for practicals.

Also, 40% of questions in class 12th theory exams will be objective in nature. While the remaining 40% will be subjective and 20% of questions will be analytical in nature.

There is no change in the Old Business, NSQF, and D.El.Ed subjects

