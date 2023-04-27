MP Board Result 2023: Will MPBSE Announce Class 10th, 12th Results Together, Check Past Trends Here

MP Board Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is going to announce the Class 10, 12 Results soon. Over 8 lakh students appeared in the MP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023. It is expected that the result will be announced in the last week of April. However, no official notification has been released regarding the same.

Examinees are advised to keep a vigil on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in for result updates. Previously, the authorities announced the MPBSE 10, 12 Result 2023 on the same day. The MP Board Results were declared on April 29, 2022. It is likely that the board will release the results for both classes on the same date this year.

MP Board Result 2023: Check Past Trends Here

Year Class 10 Class 12 2023 To be Notified Soon To be Notified Soon 2022 April 29, 2023 April 29, 2023 2021 July 14, 2023 July 29, 2023 2020 July 4, 2023 July 27, 2023

MPBSE Result Date 2023

The authorities conducted the MP Board exams for class 10th between March 1 and 27. Whereas, MP Board 12th Exams 2023 ran from March 2 to April 5. As per the media reports, the MP Board Result 2023 is likely to be released in the last week of April 2023. However, no official announcement has been made.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process is going fast and is expected to be completed by this month. As per the latest updates, around 300-250 teachers are deployed at every evaluation centre. However, examinees must note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative and based on past trends. MPBSE will release an official notification regarding the MP Board 2023 Result.

