List of Famous Gardens in India

India boasts a rich tradition of diverse gardens, from imperial Mughal designs to extensive botanical collections. These tranquil havens, like Delhi's Lodi Garden or Srinagar's Tulip Garden, highlight the nation's horticultural heritage, architectural grandeur, and vibrant flora. They offer a serene escape, inviting visitors to explore unique designs and historical significance across various regions.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma
Jul 28, 2025

India boasts a fabulous tradition of gardens, ranging from imperial Mughal masterpieces to vast botanical collections and singular works of art. Not only do these gardens provide escape from city living but they also illustrate India's horticultural heritage, architectural grandeur, and flora diversity.

List of India's Most Famous Gardens

Name

Location

Distinguishing Feature

Mughal Gardens (Rashtrapati Bhavan)

Delhi

Iconic Mughal-British landscape, open to public seasonally

Lodi Garden

Delhi

Historic tombs in parkland, city retreat

Shalimar Bagh

Srinagar, J&K

Mughal architecture and terraced lawns

Nishat Bagh

Srinagar, J&K

Thirteen terraced garden, Dal Lake vista

Tulip Garden

Srinagar, J&K

Asia’s largest tulip garden, spring bloom

Mehtab Bagh

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Symmetrical garden, Taj Mahal view

Aram Bagh

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Oldest Mughal garden, Persian design

Rock Garden

Chandigarh

Sculptures from waste, mosaic art

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rare plants, glasshouse, flower shows

Brindavan Garden

Mysore, Karnataka

Musical fountain, symmetry

Acharya J.C. Bose Botanic Garden

Howrah (Kolkata), West Bengal

Largest, oldest, Great Banyan tree

Lloyd’s Botanical Garden

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Alpine, Himalayan flora

Gulab Bagh (Sajjan Niwas)

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Asia's largest rose garden

Saheliyon-ki-Bari

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Marble pavilions, lotus ponds

Pinjore/Yadavindra Gardens

Panchkula, Haryana

Mughal terraced garden

Sim’s Park

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Terraced botanical garden, Nilgiris

Saharanpur Botanical Garden

Uttar Pradesh

Oldest living botanical garden

North India

  1. Mughal Gardens, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

Famous for its Mughal and British garden layouts, with fountains, canals, and expansive flower beds, this garden is owned by the President's estate and opens to the public every year.

  1. Lodi Garden, Delhi

Popular with locals and tourists alike, Lodi Garden is known for its lush greenery, old tombs, and pathways for a leisurely walk.

  1. Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

A traditional Mughal garden, famous for its terraced lawns, meandering fountains, and floral diversity, built in 1619 by Mughal Emperor Jahangir.

  1. Nishat Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

A classic Mughal garden, famous for thirteen terraces and stunning vistas of Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills.

  1. Tulip Garden, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is Asia's largest and is famous for its great spring display of more than 1 million tulip bulbs.

  1. Mehtab Bagh, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Alternatively the Moonlight Garden, it is a symmetrical complex of gardens lying to the north of the Taj Mahal and providing magical vistas of the monument.

  1. Aram Bagh, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

India's oldest Mughal garden, constructed under Babur, and characterized by Persian elements and peaceful ambience.

  1. Rock Garden of Chandigarh

A self-help sculptural garden by Nek Chand out of urban and industrial waste, renowned for its innovative landscapes and mosaic work.

South India

  1. Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Famous for its exotic plant collection, glasshouse (resembling London's Crystal Palace), and bi-weekly flower shows.

  1. Brindavan Gardens, Mysore, Karnataka

Famous for symmetrical layout, musical fountains, and being a late evening spot.

  1. Sim's Park, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

A botanist's paradise in the Nilgiris, with thousands of plant species in garden terraces.

  1. Pilikula Botanical Garden, Mangalore, Karnataka

Renowned for Western Ghats plant conservation.

East India

  1. Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden, Howrah (Kolkata), West Bengal

The oldest and largest botanical garden in India, home to the world’s largest Banyan tree and over 12,000 living plants.

  1. Lloyd’s Botanical Garden, Darjeeling, West Bengal

Showcases Himalayan flora and is famed for its collection of orchids and exotic plants.

West India

  1. Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur Botanical Garden

With a remarkable collection of rare medicinal plants, this garden is one of the oldest in existence, having been established in the 18th century.

  1. Rajasthan's Saheliyon-ki-Bari, Udaipur

This garden, which was constructed for the royal ladies of Udaipur, features exquisitely carved marble pavilions and lotus pools.

  1. Sajjan Niwas Garden (Gulab Bagh), Udaipur, Rajasthan

Asia's largest rose garden, featuring thousands of rose varieties along with a zoo and library.

  1. Pinjore Garden (Yadavindra Gardens), Haryana

17th-century Mughal-style terraced gardens with palaces, pavilions, and water channels, located near Chandigarh.

Other Notable Gardens

  1. Nek Chand’s Rock Garden, Chandigarh

An internationally acclaimed garden made from recycled materials, noted for its unique sculptures and visionary design.

  1. Law Garden, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

A popular city park, especially lively during festivals and evenings.

  1. Royal Botanical Garden, Howrah (West Bengal)

Houses a wide variety of Indian and foreign plant species; distinct from the Acharya Bose Botanic Garden.

  1. Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Designed to restore the natural ecology of a rocky area near Mehrangarh Fort, featuring arid-adapted plant species.

India’s gardens present a vivid tapestry of history, culture, botany, and artistry—welcoming all to explore their tranquil beauty and unique stories.

