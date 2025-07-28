List of Famous Gardens in India

India boasts a fabulous tradition of gardens, ranging from imperial Mughal masterpieces to vast botanical collections and singular works of art. Not only do these gardens provide escape from city living but they also illustrate India's horticultural heritage, architectural grandeur, and flora diversity.
List of India's Most Famous Gardens
|
Name
|
Location
|
Distinguishing Feature
|
Mughal Gardens (Rashtrapati Bhavan)
|
Delhi
|
Iconic Mughal-British landscape, open to public seasonally
|
Lodi Garden
|
Delhi
|
Historic tombs in parkland, city retreat
|
Shalimar Bagh
|
Srinagar, J&K
|
Mughal architecture and terraced lawns
|
Nishat Bagh
|
Srinagar, J&K
|
Thirteen terraced garden, Dal Lake vista
|
Tulip Garden
|
Srinagar, J&K
|
Asia’s largest tulip garden, spring bloom
|
Mehtab Bagh
|
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|
Symmetrical garden, Taj Mahal view
|
Aram Bagh
|
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|
Oldest Mughal garden, Persian design
|
Rock Garden
|
Chandigarh
|
Sculptures from waste, mosaic art
|
Lalbagh Botanical Garden
|
Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
Rare plants, glasshouse, flower shows
|
Brindavan Garden
|
Mysore, Karnataka
|
Musical fountain, symmetry
|
Acharya J.C. Bose Botanic Garden
|
Howrah (Kolkata), West Bengal
|
Largest, oldest, Great Banyan tree
|
Lloyd’s Botanical Garden
|
Darjeeling, West Bengal
|
Alpine, Himalayan flora
|
Gulab Bagh (Sajjan Niwas)
|
Udaipur, Rajasthan
|
Asia's largest rose garden
|
Saheliyon-ki-Bari
|
Udaipur, Rajasthan
|
Marble pavilions, lotus ponds
|
Pinjore/Yadavindra Gardens
|
Panchkula, Haryana
|
Mughal terraced garden
|
Sim’s Park
|
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
|
Terraced botanical garden, Nilgiris
|
Saharanpur Botanical Garden
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Oldest living botanical garden
North India
-
Mughal Gardens, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi
Famous for its Mughal and British garden layouts, with fountains, canals, and expansive flower beds, this garden is owned by the President's estate and opens to the public every year.
-
Lodi Garden, Delhi
Popular with locals and tourists alike, Lodi Garden is known for its lush greenery, old tombs, and pathways for a leisurely walk.
-
Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
A traditional Mughal garden, famous for its terraced lawns, meandering fountains, and floral diversity, built in 1619 by Mughal Emperor Jahangir.
-
Nishat Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
A classic Mughal garden, famous for thirteen terraces and stunning vistas of Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills.
-
Tulip Garden, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is Asia's largest and is famous for its great spring display of more than 1 million tulip bulbs.
-
Mehtab Bagh, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Alternatively the Moonlight Garden, it is a symmetrical complex of gardens lying to the north of the Taj Mahal and providing magical vistas of the monument.
-
Aram Bagh, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
India's oldest Mughal garden, constructed under Babur, and characterized by Persian elements and peaceful ambience.
-
Rock Garden of Chandigarh
A self-help sculptural garden by Nek Chand out of urban and industrial waste, renowned for its innovative landscapes and mosaic work.
South India
-
Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Famous for its exotic plant collection, glasshouse (resembling London's Crystal Palace), and bi-weekly flower shows.
-
Brindavan Gardens, Mysore, Karnataka
Famous for symmetrical layout, musical fountains, and being a late evening spot.
-
Sim's Park, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
A botanist's paradise in the Nilgiris, with thousands of plant species in garden terraces.
-
Pilikula Botanical Garden, Mangalore, Karnataka
Renowned for Western Ghats plant conservation.
East India
-
Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden, Howrah (Kolkata), West Bengal
The oldest and largest botanical garden in India, home to the world’s largest Banyan tree and over 12,000 living plants.
-
Lloyd’s Botanical Garden, Darjeeling, West Bengal
Showcases Himalayan flora and is famed for its collection of orchids and exotic plants.
West India
-
Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur Botanical Garden
With a remarkable collection of rare medicinal plants, this garden is one of the oldest in existence, having been established in the 18th century.
-
Rajasthan's Saheliyon-ki-Bari, Udaipur
This garden, which was constructed for the royal ladies of Udaipur, features exquisitely carved marble pavilions and lotus pools.
-
Sajjan Niwas Garden (Gulab Bagh), Udaipur, Rajasthan
Asia's largest rose garden, featuring thousands of rose varieties along with a zoo and library.
-
Pinjore Garden (Yadavindra Gardens), Haryana
17th-century Mughal-style terraced gardens with palaces, pavilions, and water channels, located near Chandigarh.
Other Notable Gardens
-
Nek Chand’s Rock Garden, Chandigarh
An internationally acclaimed garden made from recycled materials, noted for its unique sculptures and visionary design.
-
Law Garden, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
A popular city park, especially lively during festivals and evenings.
-
Royal Botanical Garden, Howrah (West Bengal)
Houses a wide variety of Indian and foreign plant species; distinct from the Acharya Bose Botanic Garden.
-
Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Designed to restore the natural ecology of a rocky area near Mehrangarh Fort, featuring arid-adapted plant species.
India’s gardens present a vivid tapestry of history, culture, botany, and artistry—welcoming all to explore their tranquil beauty and unique stories.
