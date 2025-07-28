List of Famous Gardens in India

India boasts a fabulous tradition of gardens, ranging from imperial Mughal masterpieces to vast botanical collections and singular works of art. Not only do these gardens provide escape from city living but they also illustrate India's horticultural heritage, architectural grandeur, and flora diversity.

North India

Mughal Gardens, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

Famous for its Mughal and British garden layouts, with fountains, canals, and expansive flower beds, this garden is owned by the President's estate and opens to the public every year.

Lodi Garden, Delhi

Popular with locals and tourists alike, Lodi Garden is known for its lush greenery, old tombs, and pathways for a leisurely walk.

Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

A traditional Mughal garden, famous for its terraced lawns, meandering fountains, and floral diversity, built in 1619 by Mughal Emperor Jahangir.

Nishat Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

A classic Mughal garden, famous for thirteen terraces and stunning vistas of Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills.

Tulip Garden, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is Asia's largest and is famous for its great spring display of more than 1 million tulip bulbs.