Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025, overseen by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), is now underway. This state-level process handles admission to MBBS and BDS seats (85% state quota and 100% in private colleges). The streamlined process includes online PIN purchase, registration, document verification, merit list inclusion, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting.
With nearly 50,000 qualifiers in Gujarat and over 6,900 MBBS seats available, timely completion of each step is essential for aspirants aiming to secure admission this year.
In this article, we provide a comprehensive guide to Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 including:
- Registration dates and deadlines
- Counselling process and documents required
- Seat matrix for MBBS and BDS colleges
- Step-by-step choice filling process
- List of participating government and private colleges
Continue reading for detailed information and key instructions for successful admission under Gujarat’s state counselling process.
Gujarat NEET Counselling Process 2025
The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) conducts the Gujarat MBBS/BDS 2025 counselling in online mode for admission to 85% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private medical and dental colleges.
Only candidates who meet the following criteria will be eligible to participate in the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 counselling rounds:
- Fill out the Gujarat MBBS application form 2025
- Complete the document verification process at designated help centres
- Are included in the state merit list released by ACPUGMEC
- The Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 includes:
- Two main rounds of counselling
- A mop-up round (if seats remain vacant after Round 2)
Students are advised to carefully follow each step in the process to avoid disqualification or missed opportunities during the seat allotment phases.
Key Highlights & Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Round 1 PIN purchase & Registration Start
|
July 5, 2025 (10 AM)
|
Initial PIN Purchase & Registration Deadline
|
July 18, 2025
|
Re opened Registration Window
|
July 23 – July 28, 2025
|
Document Verification at Help Centres
|
July 29, 2025 (extened date)
|
Tentative Round 1 Counselling / Seat Allotment
|
August 13, 2025 (allotment by August 18)
Last Date to Apply for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025
Today, July 28, 2025, is the last date to apply for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who have not yet completed their registration or purchased the PIN must do so by 12:00 PM today through the official counselling portal. This deadline also applies to candidates who need to reset or unlock their Round 1 registration. No further extensions have been announced, so students are strongly advised to complete the process immediately to be considered for Round 1 seat allotment.
Counselling Process & How to Register
1. Purchase PIN & Register Online
Candidates must generate a 14-digit PIN via the official portal, paying a total fee (~INR 11,000: ₹1,000 non-refundable registration + ₹10,000 refundable security deposit). This PIN is mandatory for starting registration.
2. Complete Online Registration
Using NEET 2025 roll number, contact details, and PIN, candidates must complete the online registration form. Registration has been re-opened till July 28 (noon).
3. Document Verification at Help Centres
Submit self-attested copies at designated Gujarat help centres. This was completed between July 7–21, with extensions in several centres up to July 29.
4. Merit List Publication
A state merit list (85% quota) is prepared from registered and verified candidates.
5. Choice Filling & Locking
Eligible candidates must login, select courses and colleges in order of preference, save and lock choices before the deadline.
6. Seat Allotment & Reporting
Round 1 seat allotment is based on NEET rank, reservation and seat matrix. Selected candidates must report to allotted institutes by specified dates and pay prescribed tuition fees to confirm their admission.
Purchase PIN & Register Online
Candidates must first visit the official website medadmgujarat.org and purchase a 14-digit PIN, which is a mandatory requirement for registration. The total fee is ₹11,000 (₹1,000 non-refundable registration fee + ₹10,000 refundable security deposit). This PIN is required to proceed with online registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling.
Important:
The last date to purchase the PIN is today, July 28, 2025, and the transaction must be completed by 12:00 PM. Candidates are advised to register and submit the application form without delay to avoid disqualification from Round 1 counselling.
Seat Matrix – Government & Private MBBS / BDS in Gujarat
|
Course
|
Government Seats
|
Private Seats
|
Total Seats
|
MBBS
|
~4208
|
~2750
|
≈6958
|
BDS
|
~250
|
~1005
|
≈1255
List of Participating Medical Colleges in Round 1 (State & Private)
Government Colleges
- B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
- Government Medical College, Vadodara
- Government Medical College, Surat
- Government Medical College, Bhavnagar
- M. P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
- GMERS Medical College (Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadnagar, Junagadh, Patan, Valsad, Himmatnagar)
- Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot
Private / Deemed Institutes
- C.U. Shah Medical College (Surendranagar)
- Banas Medical College & Research Institute (Palanpur)
- Dr. M. K. Shah Medical College (Ahmedabad)
- Dr. N. D. Desai Faculty of Medical Science & Research (Nadiad)
- GCS Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre (Ahmedabad)
- Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (Bhuj)
- Pramukh Swami Medical College (Karamsad)
- Nootan Medical College & Research Centre (Visnagar)
- Parul Institute of Medical Science & Research (Vadodara)
- Shantabaa Medical College (Amreli)
- Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College (Ahmedabad)
- Zydus Medical College & Hospital (Dahod)
Choice Filling & Seat Allotment – What Aspirants Must Know
The choice filling stage is crucial, as it directly impacts seat allotment based on preferences, merit rank, and category. Candidates should lock their choices carefully, as no changes are allowed once the deadline passes. Always cross-verify the filled choices before final submission.
Choice Preference Strategy: Use state merit list trends to prioritize colleges according to probable closing ranks in previous years.
Reservation Implementation: Gujarat seats reserved per category (SC/ST/SEBC/EWS/PwD), reflected during allotment.
Fees & Deposits: Registration fee is non-refundable; security deposit refundable post-joining or withdrawal (subject to terms).
Impotant Tips for Candidates Participating in Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025
With the counselling window nearing closure, candidates must act swiftly and strategically. Following these tips will help streamline your admission process and avoid last-minute hassles:
- Ensure PIN purchase and registration are completed within the final extended window ending July 28, 2025 (noon). Document verification must be completed by July 29.
- Choice filling and locking must be done before the closing/reset deadline (AIQ reset allowed till July 31, 10 AM).
- Round 1 seat allotment is tentatively around August 13, 2025, with result by around August 18. Secondary rounds (Round 2, mop-up, stray vacancy) will follow depending on seat availability.
- Keep track of official updates via the ACPUGMEC portal and merit list releases. Always plan choices aligned to category rank trends.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 is a crucial gateway for medical aspirants seeking MBBS and BDS seats in the state. Candidates must stay updated with official notifications, meet all deadlines, and make informed choices to secure admission successfully.
