Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025, overseen by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), is now underway. This state-level process handles admission to MBBS and BDS seats (85% state quota and 100% in private colleges). The streamlined process includes online PIN purchase, registration, document verification, merit list inclusion, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting. With nearly 50,000 qualifiers in Gujarat and over 6,900 MBBS seats available, timely completion of each step is essential for aspirants aiming to secure admission this year. In this article, we provide a comprehensive guide to Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 including: Registration dates and deadlines

Counselling process and documents required

Seat matrix for MBBS and BDS colleges

Step-by-step choice filling process

List of participating government and private colleges

Continue reading for detailed information and key instructions for successful admission under Gujarat’s state counselling process. Gujarat NEET Counselling Process 2025 The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) conducts the Gujarat MBBS/BDS 2025 counselling in online mode for admission to 85% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private medical and dental colleges. Only candidates who meet the following criteria will be eligible to participate in the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 counselling rounds: Fill out the Gujarat MBBS application form 2025

Complete the document verification process at designated help centres

Are included in the state merit list released by ACPUGMEC

The Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 includes:

Two main rounds of counselling

A mop-up round (if seats remain vacant after Round 2)

Students are advised to carefully follow each step in the process to avoid disqualification or missed opportunities during the seat allotment phases. Key Highlights & Important Dates Event Date Round 1 PIN purchase & Registration Start July 5, 2025 (10 AM) Initial PIN Purchase & Registration Deadline July 18, 2025 Re opened Registration Window July 23 – July 28, 2025 Document Verification at Help Centres July 29, 2025 (extened date) Tentative Round 1 Counselling / Seat Allotment August 13, 2025 (allotment by August 18) Last Date to Apply for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Today, July 28, 2025, is the last date to apply for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who have not yet completed their registration or purchased the PIN must do so by 12:00 PM today through the official counselling portal. This deadline also applies to candidates who need to reset or unlock their Round 1 registration. No further extensions have been announced, so students are strongly advised to complete the process immediately to be considered for Round 1 seat allotment.

Counselling Process & How to Register 1. Purchase PIN & Register Online Candidates must generate a 14-digit PIN via the official portal, paying a total fee (~INR 11,000: ₹1,000 non-refundable registration + ₹10,000 refundable security deposit). This PIN is mandatory for starting registration. 2. Complete Online Registration Using NEET 2025 roll number, contact details, and PIN, candidates must complete the online registration form. Registration has been re-opened till July 28 (noon). 3. Document Verification at Help Centres Submit self-attested copies at designated Gujarat help centres. This was completed between July 7–21, with extensions in several centres up to July 29. 4. Merit List Publication A state merit list (85% quota) is prepared from registered and verified candidates. 5. Choice Filling & Locking

Eligible candidates must login, select courses and colleges in order of preference, save and lock choices before the deadline. 6. Seat Allotment & Reporting Round 1 seat allotment is based on NEET rank, reservation and seat matrix. Selected candidates must report to allotted institutes by specified dates and pay prescribed tuition fees to confirm their admission. Purchase PIN & Register Online Candidates must first visit the official website medadmgujarat.org and purchase a 14-digit PIN, which is a mandatory requirement for registration. The total fee is ₹11,000 (₹1,000 non-refundable registration fee + ₹10,000 refundable security deposit). This PIN is required to proceed with online registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling. Important:

The last date to purchase the PIN is today, July 28, 2025, and the transaction must be completed by 12:00 PM. Candidates are advised to register and submit the application form without delay to avoid disqualification from Round 1 counselling.

Seat Matrix – Government & Private MBBS / BDS in Gujarat Course Government Seats Private Seats Total Seats MBBS ~4208 ~2750 ≈6958 BDS ~250 ~1005 ≈1255 List of Participating Medical Colleges in Round 1 (State & Private) Government Colleges B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

Government Medical College, Vadodara

Government Medical College, Surat

Government Medical College, Bhavnagar

M. P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar

GMERS Medical College (Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadnagar, Junagadh, Patan, Valsad, Himmatnagar)

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot Private / Deemed Institutes C.U. Shah Medical College (Surendranagar)

Banas Medical College & Research Institute (Palanpur)

Dr. M. K. Shah Medical College (Ahmedabad)

Dr. N. D. Desai Faculty of Medical Science & Research (Nadiad)

GCS Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre (Ahmedabad)

Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences (Bhuj)

Pramukh Swami Medical College (Karamsad)

Nootan Medical College & Research Centre (Visnagar)

Parul Institute of Medical Science & Research (Vadodara)

Shantabaa Medical College (Amreli)

Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College (Ahmedabad)

Zydus Medical College & Hospital (Dahod)

Choice Filling & Seat Allotment – What Aspirants Must Know The choice filling stage is crucial, as it directly impacts seat allotment based on preferences, merit rank, and category. Candidates should lock their choices carefully, as no changes are allowed once the deadline passes. Always cross-verify the filled choices before final submission. Choice Preference Strategy: Use state merit list trends to prioritize colleges according to probable closing ranks in previous years. Reservation Implementation: Gujarat seats reserved per category (SC/ST/SEBC/EWS/PwD), reflected during allotment. Fees & Deposits: Registration fee is non-refundable; security deposit refundable post-joining or withdrawal (subject to terms). Impotant Tips for Candidates Participating in Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 With the counselling window nearing closure, candidates must act swiftly and strategically. Following these tips will help streamline your admission process and avoid last-minute hassles: