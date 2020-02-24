CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table  2020/ CHSE Odisha Plus Two Date Sheet 2020

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, commonly known as CHSE Odisha has released the Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020. The authorities have published the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 on the official website of the Odisha Board that is chseodisha.nic.in. The students appearing for the Odisha Board Plus Two Examination 2020 are advised to save the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020 from this page. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Odisha Board.

The students appearing for the CHSE Odisha 12th Examination 2020/ CHSE Odisha Plus Two Examination 2020 can check the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 for Science, Arts, and Commerce:

Dates Subjects 3rd March 2020 MIL (ODIA) (Science) 4th March 2020 MIL (ODIA) (Arts) MIL (ODIA) (Commerce) ALT. English (Art/ Science/ Commerce) 6th March 2020 English (Science) 7th March 2020 English (Commerce/Arts) 11th March 2020 Mathematics (Arts/ Science) Home Science (Arts) 12th March 2020 Political Science (Arts) Accountancy (Commerce) 13th March 2020 Tourism and Travel Management Fashion Technology Paramedical and Healthcare Office Management Banking Printing Technology Information Technology (Art/ Science/ Commerce) Automobile Technology Dairying Horticulture Electrical Domestic Appliances Mobile Technology (Science) 14th March 2020 Physics 16th March 2020 History Business Mathematics & Statistics 17th March 2020 Chemistry 18th March 2020 Education Indian Music Psychology (Arts) Geology (Science) Business Studies and Management (Commerce) 19th March 2020 All Language optional: Odia Hindi Bengali Telugu Urdu Sanskrit Elective Sanskrit 20th March 2020 Information Technology Computer Science Bio-Tech Electronics 21st March 2020 Other MILs: Hindi Bengali Telugu Urdu Sanskrit 23rd March 2020 Biology 24th March 2020 Economics IRPM – II Insurance Fundamentals of Management Accounting Business Economics Rural Development Cost Accounting Computer Application 25th March 2020 Statistics Anthropology Sociology 26th March 2020 I.T & I.Tes Multi Skilling Tourism & Hospitality Agriculture Plumber Automotive Electronics & Hardware Retail 27th March 2020 Geography Logic 28th March 2020 Biology

The table mentioned above for CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020 is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is chseodisha.nic.in. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is the official authority responsible for publishing the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Date Sheet 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Odisha Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the Odisha Board class 12th Result 2020. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Odisha class 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page and are advised to stay tuned to get latest updates in case of any changes in the CHSE Odisha Time Table 2020 by the authorities.