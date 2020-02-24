Search

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table  2020- CHSE Odisha Plus Two Date Sheet 2020

Odisha Board has released the Odisha Class 12th Time Table  2020. The students appearing for the Odisha Board Plus Two Examination 2020  can check the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 below. 

Feb 24, 2020 11:27 IST
Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, commonly known as CHSE Odisha has released the Odisha Class 12th Time Table  2020. The authorities have published the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 on the official website of the Odisha Board that is chseodisha.nic.in. The students appearing for the Odisha Board Plus Two Examination 2020 are advised to save the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020 from this page. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Odisha Board.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table  2020/ CHSE Odisha Plus Two Date Sheet 2020

The students appearing for the CHSE Odisha 12th Examination 2020/ CHSE Odisha Plus Two Examination 2020 can check the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams: 

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 for Science, Arts, and Commerce:

 

Dates

Subjects 

3rd March 2020

MIL (ODIA) (Science)

4th March 2020

MIL (ODIA) (Arts)

MIL (ODIA) (Commerce)

ALT. English (Art/ Science/ Commerce)

6th March 2020

English (Science)

7th March 2020

English (Commerce/Arts)

11th March 2020

Mathematics (Arts/ Science)

Home Science (Arts)

12th March 2020

Political Science (Arts)

Accountancy (Commerce)

13th March 2020

Tourism and Travel Management

Fashion Technology

Paramedical and Healthcare

Office Management

Banking

Printing Technology

Information Technology (Art/ Science/ Commerce)

Automobile Technology

Dairying

Horticulture

Electrical Domestic Appliances

Mobile Technology (Science)

14th March 2020

Physics

16th March 2020

History

Business Mathematics & Statistics

17th March 2020

Chemistry

18th March 2020

Education

Indian Music

Psychology (Arts)

Geology (Science)

Business Studies and Management (Commerce)

19th March 2020

All Language optional: 

Odia

Hindi

Bengali

Telugu

Urdu

Sanskrit

Elective Sanskrit

20th March 2020

Information Technology

Computer Science

Bio-Tech

Electronics

21st March 2020

Other MILs:

Hindi

Bengali

Telugu

Urdu

Sanskrit

23rd March 2020

Biology

24th March 2020

Economics

IRPM – II

Insurance

Fundamentals of Management Accounting

Business Economics

Rural Development

Cost Accounting

Computer Application

25th March 2020

Statistics

Anthropology

Sociology

26th March 2020

I.T & I.Tes

Multi Skilling

Tourism & Hospitality

Agriculture

Plumber

Automotive

Electronics & Hardware

Retail

27th March 2020

Geography

Logic

28th March 2020

Biology

The table mentioned above for CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020 is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is chseodisha.nic.in. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is the official authority responsible for publishing the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Date Sheet 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Odisha Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the Odisha Board class 12th Result 2020. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Odisha class 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page and are advised to stay tuned to get latest updates in case of any changes in the CHSE Odisha Time Table 2020 by the authorities. 

