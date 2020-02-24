The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, commonly known as CHSE Odisha has released the Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020. The authorities have published the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 on the official website of the Odisha Board that is chseodisha.nic.in. The students appearing for the Odisha Board Plus Two Examination 2020 are advised to save the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020 from this page. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 mentioned below on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website of the Odisha Board.
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020/ CHSE Odisha Plus Two Date Sheet 2020
The students appearing for the CHSE Odisha 12th Examination 2020/ CHSE Odisha Plus Two Examination 2020 can check the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 from the table mentioned below for all the streams:
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Time Table 2020 for Science, Arts, and Commerce:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
3rd March 2020
|
MIL (ODIA) (Science)
|
4th March 2020
|
MIL (ODIA) (Arts)
MIL (ODIA) (Commerce)
ALT. English (Art/ Science/ Commerce)
|
6th March 2020
|
English (Science)
|
7th March 2020
|
English (Commerce/Arts)
|
11th March 2020
|
Mathematics (Arts/ Science)
Home Science (Arts)
|
12th March 2020
|
Political Science (Arts)
Accountancy (Commerce)
|
13th March 2020
|
Tourism and Travel Management
Fashion Technology
Paramedical and Healthcare
Office Management
Banking
Printing Technology
Information Technology (Art/ Science/ Commerce)
Automobile Technology
Dairying
Horticulture
Electrical Domestic Appliances
Mobile Technology (Science)
|
14th March 2020
|
Physics
|
16th March 2020
|
History
Business Mathematics & Statistics
|
17th March 2020
|
Chemistry
|
18th March 2020
|
Education
Indian Music
Psychology (Arts)
Geology (Science)
Business Studies and Management (Commerce)
|
19th March 2020
|
All Language optional:
Odia
Hindi
Bengali
Telugu
Urdu
Sanskrit
Elective Sanskrit
|
20th March 2020
|
Information Technology
Computer Science
Bio-Tech
Electronics
|
21st March 2020
|
Other MILs:
Hindi
Bengali
Telugu
Urdu
Sanskrit
|
23rd March 2020
|
Biology
|
24th March 2020
|
Economics
IRPM – II
Insurance
Fundamentals of Management Accounting
Business Economics
Rural Development
Cost Accounting
Computer Application
|
25th March 2020
|
Statistics
Anthropology
Sociology
|
26th March 2020
|
I.T & I.Tes
Multi Skilling
Tourism & Hospitality
Agriculture
Plumber
Automotive
Electronics & Hardware
Retail
|
27th March 2020
|
Geography
Logic
|
28th March 2020
|
Biology
The table mentioned above for CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2020 is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is chseodisha.nic.in. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is the official authority responsible for publishing the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Date Sheet 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Odisha Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the Odisha Board class 12th Result 2020. The students appearing for the examination must carefully note down the Odisha class 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page and are advised to stay tuned to get latest updates in case of any changes in the CHSE Odisha Time Table 2020 by the authorities.