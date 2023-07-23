CISF HCM Answer Key 2023: Head Constable Ministerial, HQ New Delhi Question Paper Key Soon

Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) will soon release the answer key for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its website i.e. cisfrectt.in. Candidates can check the latest updates in this article.

CISF HCM Answer Key 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) has conducted the exam for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) Posts today i.e. on July 23, 2023. The exam was conducted across the country for a huge of number of candidates the answer key of which shall be released soon. The answer link will be released on the official website of CISF -

CISF HCM Answer Key Date 2023

The answer key PDF is expected after the completion of the entire examination process. Hence, the answer will be released after completing the exam on 06 August 2023. CISF has scheduled the exam on 30 July and 06 August as well.

CISF HCM Answer Key Overview 2019

Name of the Organization Central Industrial Security Force, CISF Exam Name CISF Head Constable (Min) Recruitment 2019 Name of the Post Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies 429 Category Answer Key CISF HCM Admit Card Date 13th July 2023 CISF HCM Written Exam Date 23rd, 30th July and 6th August 2023 CISF HCM Answer Key Date to be announced Official Website www.cisfrectt.in

CISF Answer Key 2023: How to Download CISF Head Constable Answer Key 2019 ?

Step 1: Go to CISF Recruitment's official website - cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Answer Keys for Written Examination of recruitment to the post of HC/Min-2019’ given under ‘Instructions to Candidates'

Step 3: Download CISF Head Constable Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Take a print of the answer key sheet for future use

CISF HCM 2019 Exam is being conducted to fill 429 vacancies for the post of temporary posts of Head Constable (Ministerial)in the level-4 in a pay matrix (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) Pre-revised Pay Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade pay of Rs. 2400/- plus usual and admissible allowances to the Central Government employees from time to time.

Candidates from various zones including NCR zone, North zone, East zone, South East zone, South zone, North East zone, West zone and Central zone are attending the exam.

The qualifying marks of the exam are 35% for General/ESM and 33% for SC/ST/OBC, However, it does not mean that all candidates who have scored 35% & 33% as the case may be will be called for next stage. The candidates for next stage will be called purely on the basis of their performance/marks scored in the written examination and cut-off marks (category-wise) which will be fixed after completion of the written examination.