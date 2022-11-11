CISF Recruitment 2022 for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts, Notification Expected Soon

CISF Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force will soon release a Constable/Tradesman Notification on its official website. Check Updates Here.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable/Tradesman Posts on its official website I.E. cisfrectt.in. According to the reports, more than seven hundred vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment.

The candidates shall be invited to fill out the application through the official website. The candidates will be invited to fill out the applications within the given time frame. Applicants will be called to appear for a Physical Exam i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The candidate can read the details related to CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment given below:

CISF Constable/Tradesman Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies ESM Male Female Constable / Cook 247 27 30 Constable / Cobbler 4 1 1 Constable/Tailor 22 2 3 Constable/ Barber 83 9 10 Constable/ Washer-man 95 11 12 Constable/ Sweeper 161 18 20 Constable/ Painter 1 0 0 Constable/ Mason 10 1 1 Constable/ Plumber 4 0 0 Constable/ Mali 3 0 0 Constable/Welder 3 0 0

Educational qualification:

10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for unskilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form (i.e. Sweeper).

Age Limit:

18 to 23 years -

Physical Eligibility

Male candidates

Height – 170 Cms

Chest– 80-85 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 Cms.)

Fenale Candidates

Height - 157 cm

Salary

Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100)

Selection Criteria

Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test

Written Exam

Medical Examination

How to Apply for

Go to official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in and register for the post by clicking on n “New Registration” button.

Submit the details and Read the „Declaration‟ carefully, if you agree with the declaration, click on „Submit‟ button.

Login using your registration details and click “APPLY PART” tab.

New page will be displayed and click button of “CONSTABLE/TRADESMAN-2022

Fill the asked details

Once the candidate has filled in all the required details in the application form, he will find two buttons at the bottom namely “SAVE & PREVIEW” and “CLOSE”, if the candidate uses the “CLOSE” button, he will allow to editing the application form. No data/details will be saved.

Once the application form is completely filled in, read declaration carefully and click on “SUBMIT” button if you accept the same which will save all the data/details filled in by him/her.

Upload your photograph and signature

After uploading all the required documents and images, click on “PAYMENT” button appears at the bottom of the page.

Pay the fee

Now, take a print out of their filled application form and retain the same with them.

Application Fee:

UR, OBC and EWS - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Ex - No Fee