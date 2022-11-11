CISF Recruitment 2022 for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts, Notification Expected Soon

CISF Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable/Tradesman Posts on its official website I.E. cisfrectt.in. According to the reports, more than seven hundred vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment.
The candidates shall be invited to fill out the application through the official website. The candidates will be invited to fill out the applications within the given time frame. Applicants will be called to appear for a Physical Exam i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
The candidate can read the details related to CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment given below:
CISF Constable/Tradesman Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Vacancies
|ESM
|Male
|Female
|Constable / Cook
|247
|27
|30
|Constable / Cobbler
|4
|1
|1
|Constable/Tailor
|22
|2
|3
|Constable/ Barber
|83
|9
|10
|Constable/ Washer-man
|95
|11
|12
|Constable/ Sweeper
|161
|18
|20
|Constable/ Painter
|1
|0
|0
|Constable/ Mason
|10
|1
|1
|Constable/ Plumber
|4
|0
|0
|Constable/ Mali
|3
|0
|0
|Constable/Welder
|3
|0
|0
Educational qualification:
10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.
Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for unskilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form (i.e. Sweeper).
Age Limit:
18 to 23 years -
Physical Eligibility
Male candidates
Height – 170 Cms
Chest– 80-85 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 Cms.)
Fenale Candidates
Height - 157 cm
Salary
Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100)
Selection Criteria
Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test
Written Exam
Medical Examination
How to Apply for
Go to official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in and register for the post by clicking on n “New Registration” button.
Submit the details and Read the „Declaration‟ carefully, if you agree with the declaration, click on „Submit‟ button.
Login using your registration details and click “APPLY PART” tab.
New page will be displayed and click button of “CONSTABLE/TRADESMAN-2022
Fill the asked details
Once the candidate has filled in all the required details in the application form, he will find two buttons at the bottom namely “SAVE & PREVIEW” and “CLOSE”, if the candidate uses the “CLOSE” button, he will allow to editing the application form. No data/details will be saved.
Once the application form is completely filled in, read declaration carefully and click on “SUBMIT” button if you accept the same which will save all the data/details filled in by him/her.
Upload your photograph and signature
After uploading all the required documents and images, click on “PAYMENT” button appears at the bottom of the page.
Pay the fee
Now, take a print out of their filled application form and retain the same with them.
Application Fee:
UR, OBC and EWS - Rs. 100/-
SC/ST/Ex - No Fee