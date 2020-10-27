Civil Aviation Department Recruitment 2020 for Pilot Posts, Details Here

Civil Aviation Department Job Notification: Civil Aviation Department, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh (UP), has invited applications for the Pilot (Fixed Wing) in Operation unit on purely contract basis for a period of two years. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 05 November 2020 and attend online interview on 06 November 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date to send Application: 05 November 2020 till 6 PM

Intterview Date: 06 November 2020, 11 AM onwars

Civil Aviation Department Vacancy Details

Pilot (Fixed Wing) - 2 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 2.50 lakh to 7.00 lakh + permissible flying allowance

Eligibility Criteria for Civil Aviation Department Pilot Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should possess current Airline Transport Pilot’s Licence with Flight Instructor rating and endorsement of twin engine.

Instrument rating of twin engine.

Experience:

Total Flying 3000 hrs.

Flying as Pilot-in-Command 2000 hrs.

Night flying 500 hrs.

Flying as Pilot-in-Command on twin engine aeroplane 500 hrs.

Age Limit:

21 to 50 Years

Selection Process for for Civil Aviation Department Pilot Posts

Online interview will be held on 06 November, 2020 from 11.00 AM onwards. Web link for online interview will be shared to shortlisted applicants via email/SMS before the date of interview.

How to Apply for Civil Aviation Department Pilot Recruitment 2020 ?

Filled application in the prescribed format duly signed along with self-attested documents related to qualification, experience etc. is to be sent to email dgca.up@nic.in on or before 05 November 2020 by 6:00 PM.

Civil Aviation Department Pilot Recruitment Notification



Civil Aviation Department Official website

