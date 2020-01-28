CMAT 2020 Exam Analysis | Section-wise detailed analysis | Expected cut-off

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam was conducted online on January 28, 2020 by National Testing Agency (NTA) in a single session window from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Aspirants had to appear for 4 sections namely logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, language comprehension, and general awareness with 25 questions each. Candidates who appeared for the exam have shared with Jagranjosh.com that the MBA entrance exam was overall of moderate difficulty level with a tricky quant section. On one hand where reasoning section was easy than expected, quantitative aptitude section was toughest section. GK and verbal ability were of moderate difficulty level.

CMAT 2020 Exam Analysis

Find out section-wise detailed CMAT 2020 exam analysis:

The table mentioned below provided an overview of the good attempts that you should have attempted to cleat the sectional-cut off and overall cut-off in the exam:

Section Total No. of Questions Good Attempts Logical Reasoning 25 23-24 Quantitative Ability 25 21-22 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 25 20-21 General Awareness 25 16-17

CMAT 2020 - Sectional Analysis

Here is a list of topics that were asked in the CMAT 2020 exam

Section Topics Asked Level of Difficulty Logical Reasoning Syllogism, Coding, Series, Visual, Critical reasoning, Analogy, Blood Relation, Distance and directions, odd one out Easy Quantitative Ability Data Interpretation, Geometry, Mensuration, algebra, arithmetic, probability, permutations & combinations Difficult Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Reading comprehension, analogy, idiom, para jumble, antonym and synonym, miscellaneous Moderate General Awareness Sports, geography, economy, history, awards, science and technology, books and authors, personalities, miscellaneous Moderate

CMAT 2020 Overall Analysis

Compared to previous year, this year the exam was easy. However, the quant section was time consuming and difficult to solve for the aspirants. Maximum question in the quant section were asked from Arithmetic followed by algebra and other areas.

CMAT 2020: Section-wise detailed analysis

Here is the detailed analysis of each section and the no. of questions asked from each topic. Take a look and find out how many Questions did you get right in the exam today:

Quantitative Aptitude Section

Topics No. of Ques Arithmetic 7 Number System 7 P&C/Probability 4 Table DI 4 Geometry & Mensuration 2 Algebra 1

General Awareness Section

Topics No. of Ques Geography 4 Economy 3 Sports 2 Science & Tech 2 Books & Authors 2 Awards 2 History 1 Miscellaneous 8

Logical Reasoning

Topics No. of Ques Series 4 Analogy 3 Visual 3 Blood relation 4 (set) Syllogism 2 Critical Reasoning 2 Odd one out 1 Coding 1 Distance & Directions 1 Misc. 4

Reading Comprehension & Verbal Ability

Topics No. of Ques Reading Comprehension - 1 6 Synonym/Antonym 8 Meaning of Phrases 4 Fill in the blanks 3 Para Jumble 2 Error Spotting 1 Correct Spelling 1

So this was all about the CMAT 2020 exam analysis. Stay tuned with the MBA section of jagranjosh.com for more updates on CMAT answer sheet and CMAT Exam result that is yet to be released by NTA. You can also subscribe with us to get latest notifications about MBA entrance exams!