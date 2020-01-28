CMAT 2020 Exam Analysis | Section-wise detailed analysis | Expected cut-off

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam was conducted online on January 28, 2020 by National Testing Agency (NTA) in a single session window from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Aspirants had to appear for 4 sections namely logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, language comprehension, and general awareness with 25 questions each. Candidates who appeared for the exam have shared with Jagranjosh.com that the MBA entrance exam was overall of moderate difficulty level with a tricky quant section. On one hand where reasoning section was easy than expected, quantitative aptitude section was toughest section. GK and verbal ability were of moderate difficulty level.
CMAT 2020 Exam Analysis
Find out section-wise detailed CMAT 2020 exam analysis:
The table mentioned below provided an overview of the good attempts that you should have attempted to cleat the sectional-cut off and overall cut-off in the exam:
|
Section
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
23-24
|
Quantitative Ability
|
25
|
21-22
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
|
25
|
20-21
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
16-17
CMAT 2020 - Sectional Analysis
Here is a list of topics that were asked in the CMAT 2020 exam
|
Section
|
Topics Asked
|
Level of Difficulty
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Syllogism, Coding, Series, Visual, Critical reasoning, Analogy, Blood Relation, Distance and directions, odd one out
|
Easy
|
Quantitative Ability
|
Data Interpretation, Geometry, Mensuration, algebra, arithmetic, probability, permutations & combinations
|
Difficult
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
|
Reading comprehension, analogy, idiom, para jumble, antonym and synonym, miscellaneous
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
Sports, geography, economy, history, awards, science and technology, books and authors, personalities, miscellaneous
|
Moderate
CMAT 2020 Overall Analysis
Compared to previous year, this year the exam was easy. However, the quant section was time consuming and difficult to solve for the aspirants. Maximum question in the quant section were asked from Arithmetic followed by algebra and other areas.
CMAT 2020: Section-wise detailed analysis
Here is the detailed analysis of each section and the no. of questions asked from each topic. Take a look and find out how many Questions did you get right in the exam today:
Quantitative Aptitude Section
|
Topics
|
No. of Ques
|
Arithmetic
|
7
|
Number System
|
7
|
P&C/Probability
|
4
|
Table DI
|
4
|
Geometry & Mensuration
|
2
|
Algebra
|
1
General Awareness Section
|
Topics
|
No. of Ques
|
Geography
|
4
|
Economy
|
3
|
Sports
|
2
|
Science & Tech
|
2
|
Books & Authors
|
2
|
Awards
|
2
|
History
|
1
|
Miscellaneous
|
8
Logical Reasoning
|
Topics
|
No. of Ques
|
Series
|
4
|
Analogy
|
3
|
Visual
|
3
|
Blood relation
|
4 (set)
|
Syllogism
|
2
|
Critical Reasoning
|
2
|
Odd one out
|
1
|
Coding
|
1
|
Distance & Directions
|
1
|
Misc.
|
4
Reading Comprehension & Verbal Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of Ques
|
Reading Comprehension - 1
|
6
|
Synonym/Antonym
|
8
|
Meaning of Phrases
|
4
|
Fill in the blanks
|
3
|
Para Jumble
|
2
|
Error Spotting
|
1
|
Correct Spelling
|
1
So this was all about the CMAT 2020 exam analysis.