CMRL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CMRL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (15-21) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 4, 2023.





CMRL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 4, 2023



CMRL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General Manager / Chief General Manager (Finance & Accounts)-1

Additional General Manager/Joint General Manager-2

Joint General Manager-1

Deputy General Manager (Rolling Stock)-1

Deputy General Manager-1

Manager (Rolling Stock) -3

Manager (Power System) -1

Manager (Electrical Traction)-1

Manager (Vertical & Horizontal Transportation System)-1

Deputy Manager (Electrical Traction) -1

Deputy Manager (Power System)-1

Deputy Manager/Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock)-3



CMRL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

General Manager / Chief General Manager (Finance & Accounts)-Must be a qualified Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant / 2 years full time MBA (Finance) from institute of repute with minimum post-qualification experience of 25 years for CGM level and 20 years for GM level in handling MIS, Audit, Taxation (direct & indirect), Corporate Accounts (with Ind AS), Budget, Concurrence etc., from organizations of repute. Adequate exposure in an ERP environment is a must. Experience in Metro Rail Company shall be an added advantage.

Additional General Manager/Joint General Manager-Must be a B.E / B. Tech (ECE/EEE/Mech) graduate from a recognized Institute / University, approved by AICTE / UGC. Post-graduation in the relevant discipline is an added advantage. The candidate should possess post qualification experience of minimum 17 years for AGM level and 15 years for JGM level respectively in project execution and/or maintenance of Metro Rail Rolling Stock. Possession of project management

certification and handling project related works will be an added advantage.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



CMRL Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Selection for these posts will be comprises two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. Applicants should note that the selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude, and physical fitness.



CMRL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–https://careers.chennaimetrorail.org/.

Step 2: Candidate must register in CMRL Career portal by using a valid email id

Step 3: - A registration link will be sent to the registered email id. Therefore, candidates are

required to click the verify button to authenticate their email id. Upon verifying, the user

will be redirected again to the CMRL career page to log in and apply.

Step 4: - Candidates are required to fill all details in each section and make sure to upload

the requisite documents as per the specification

Step 5: After submitting the application form through online in CMRL careers website, candidates

are required to save & print the computer generated online application form, affix the latest

passport size photo and should send the hard copy of the application form along with

self-attested copies of essential documents as displayed in notification to the mentioned address on or before August 04, 2023.