Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022: Scale of Pay Rs. 70,000-2,00,000, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited online application for the 108 Medical Executive posts on its official website. Check CIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification: Coal India Limited (CIL) has issued the notification for the recruitment of 108 Medical Executive posts on the official website i.e. coalindia.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 29 October 2022. Process of online application will be commence from 29 September 2022.

Candidates having requisite minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Notification Details for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022:

Advt.No: 2968/2022

Important Dates for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 29 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 October 2022

Vacancy Details for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022:

Sr. Medical Specialist (E4)/Medical Specialist(E3)

Surgeon-6

Gen. Physician-06

G&O-04

Anaesthesia-05

Orthopedic-03

Psychiatrist-02

Dermatologist-01

Pulmonologist/Chest Specialist-03

Ophthalmologist-05

ENT-01

Radiologist-03

Sr.Medical Officer(E3)-68

Sr.Medical Officer(Dental)(E-3)-01

Eligibility Criteria for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Medical Specialist: For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine -minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.

For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the

minimum eligible qualifications.

Medical Specialists (E3 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine -minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized PG Degree/DNB.

For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Sr. Medical Officer (E3 grade): MBBS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India.

Sr. Medical Officer –Dental (E3 grade): BDS from recognized Institute/College approved by Dental Council of India with 1-year post qualification experience from a Hospital/Clinic.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application for the above posts in prescribed format duly filled in application form as an advance copy along with self attested copy of the testimonials through speed post to Dy. GM(Personnel)/HoD(EE), at Executive Establishment Department, 2 nd Floor, Coal Estate,

Western Coalfields Limited, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra-440001 on or before 29-10-2022 (By 05:00PM).