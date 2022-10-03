Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Medical Executive Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Coal India Limited (CIL)has invited online application for the 41 Medical Executive posts on its official website. Check CIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification: Coal India Limited (CIL) has issued the notification in the Employment News (01-07 October) 2022 for the recruitment of Medical Executive posts. These positions are available to work in Northern Coalfields Limited Singrauli, M.P. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 20 October 2022.

In a bid to apply for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification,candidates should have certain educational qualification including MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection for the Medical Executive posts will be done on the basis of Personal Interview. Candidates call for interview may answer either in English or in Hindi.

Important Dates for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022

Last date for submission of online application-20 October 2022

Post Details for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022

Sr. Medical Specialist/Medical Specialist-19

Sr. Medical Officer-22

Educational Qualification for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022

Candidates should have MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Direct Link to Download: Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022

How To Download: Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022