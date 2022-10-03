Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Medical Executive Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification: Coal India Limited (CIL) has issued the notification in the Employment News (01-07 October) 2022 for the recruitment of Medical Executive posts. These positions are available to work in Northern Coalfields Limited Singrauli, M.P. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 20 October 2022.
In a bid to apply for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification,candidates should have certain educational qualification including MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Selection for the Medical Executive posts will be done on the basis of Personal Interview. Candidates call for interview may answer either in English or in Hindi.
Important Dates for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022
Last date for submission of online application-20 October 2022
Post Details for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022
Sr. Medical Specialist/Medical Specialist-19
Sr. Medical Officer-22
Educational Qualification for Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022
Candidates should have MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Direct Link to Download: Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022
How To Download: Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022
- Go to the official website of the CIL.
- Go to the Jobs as Coal India Section under Careers on home page.
- Click on Link Recruitment of Medical Executives in CIL/NCL notified vide Rectt. Advt. No. 898/2022 given on Jobs as Coal India Section.
- You will get the PDF of the Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save the Coal India Medical Executive Recruitment 2022 for future reference.