Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for Lascar, MTS, Fireman & Other Posts, Download Application Form @indiancoastguard.gov.in 

Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @indiancoastguard.gov.in for various posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 30, 2021 19:28 IST
Coast Guard Recruitment 2021
Coast Guard Recruitment 2021

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Fork Lift Operator, Engine Driver, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (30 November 2021) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (30 November 2021) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 8 Posts
  • Fork Lift Operator - 1 Post
  • Engine Driver- 1 Post
  • Lascar- 1 Post
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 1 Post
  • Fireman- 4 Posts
  • MT Fitter / MT Mech - 3 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria  
Educational Qualification: The candidates must have completed 10th Std. Pass and possess a valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. The candidate should also have at least 02 years of experience in driving motor vehicles, and Knowledge of motor mechanisms.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade), Fork Lift Operator, Fireman, MT Fitter / MT Mech - Rs. 19,900/- Level 2 as per 7th CPC.
  • Engine Driver -  Rs. 25, 500/- Level 4 as per 7th CPC.
  • Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff -  Rs. 18, 000/- Level 1 as per 7th CPC.

Download Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

FAQ

How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

What is the age limit required for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must have completed 10th Std. Pass and possess a valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. The candidate should also have at least 02 years of experience in driving motor vehicles, and Knowledge of motor mechanisms.

What is the last date for submission of application for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (30 November 2021) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?

19.

Take Free Online Coast Guard 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationIndian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for Lascar, MTS, Fireman & Other Posts, Download Application Form @indiancoastguard.gov.in 
Notification DateOct 30, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionNov 30, 2021
CityKolkata
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Organization Coast Guard Headquarters
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.