Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for Lascar, MTS, Fireman & Other Posts, Download Application Form @indiancoastguard.gov.in 

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Fork Lift Operator, Engine Driver, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (30 November 2021) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (30 November 2021) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 8 Posts
- Fork Lift Operator - 1 Post
- Engine Driver- 1 Post
- Lascar- 1 Post
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 1 Post
- Fireman- 4 Posts
- MT Fitter / MT Mech - 3 Posts
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates must have completed 10th Std. Pass and possess a valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. The candidate should also have at least 02 years of experience in driving motor vehicles, and Knowledge of motor mechanisms.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade), Fork Lift Operator, Fireman, MT Fitter / MT Mech - Rs. 19,900/- Level 2 as per 7th CPC.
- Engine Driver - Rs. 25, 500/- Level 4 as per 7th CPC.
- Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff - Rs. 18, 000/- Level 1 as per 7th CPC.
Download Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.