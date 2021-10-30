Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for Lascar, MTS, Fireman & Other Posts, Download Application Form @indiancoastguard.gov.in 

Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @indiancoastguard.gov.in for various posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Fork Lift Operator, Engine Driver, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days (30 November 2021) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (30 November 2021) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 8 Posts

Fork Lift Operator - 1 Post

Engine Driver- 1 Post

Lascar- 1 Post

Multi-Tasking Staff - 1 Post

Fireman- 4 Posts

MT Fitter / MT Mech - 3 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have completed 10th Std. Pass and possess a valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. The candidate should also have at least 02 years of experience in driving motor vehicles, and Knowledge of motor mechanisms.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Salary

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade), Fork Lift Operator, Fireman, MT Fitter / MT Mech - Rs. 19,900/- Level 2 as per 7 th CPC.

CPC. Engine Driver - Rs. 25, 500/- Level 4 as per 7 th CPC.

CPC. Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff - Rs. 18, 000/- Level 1 as per 7th CPC.

Download Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.