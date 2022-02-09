Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2022 for Project Assistant & Others @cochinshipyard.in, Check Eligibility

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online application for the Project Assistant and other post on its official website. Check CSL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2022: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online application for the 46 posts of Project Assistant, Fabrication Asst, Outfit Asst & Other. Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 15-17 February 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that the method of selection will be through Objective type test and Descriptive Type Test (Writing Skills in English language) which shall be conducted out of 100 marks and marks awarded accordingly.

Notification Details for CSL Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

CSL/CMSRU/GEN/PROP & APPR/MANPOWER ON CONTRACT/2021/92

Important Dates for CSL Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Date for Walk-in-interview: 15-17 February 2022

Vacancy Details for CSL Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Project Assistant Mechanical-02

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Hull)-03

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Machinery)-03

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Valve & Piping)-02

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Painting)-02

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Electrical)-02

Fabrication Assistant Welder-06

Outfit Assistant Fitter(Pipe) -Plumber-06

Mooring & Scaffolding Assistant-18

Semi Skilled Rigger-02

Eligibility Criteria for CSL Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Assistant Mechanical-Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks from a State Board of Technical Education

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Hull)-Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Machinery)-Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Valve & Piping)-Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Painting)-Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Electrical)-Three year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education Fabrication Assistant Welder-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Welder.

Outfit Assistant Fitter(Pipe) -Plumber-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Fitter Pipe/Plumber.

Mooring & Scaffolding Assistant-Pass in SSLC with minimum of three years post qualification experience/training in general structural /mooring/ scaffolding / rigging works. The experience shall be relaxable by one year for ITI (NTC) holders in the trade of Sheet Metal Worker/ Fitter Pipe (Plumber) /Fitter.

Semi Skilled Rigger-Minimum of three years experience in rigging of which two years experience shall be in rigging of heavy duty machine parts/ ship’s hull / machinery equipments etc in a • Shipbuilding/ Ship repair company or • Engineering / Logistics Company or • Government or Semi Government Company/ Establishment.

How to Apply for CSL Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Applicants should go to the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page) and proceed to the link for online application and will have to appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled from 15 to 17 February 2022 as per scheduled mentioned on the notification.