COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026: Download Manipur Board Class 11 Time Table PDF

COHSEM Class 11th Routine 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSE) Manipur has officially released the Class 11 exam timetable for the academic session 2025–26. As per the latest notification, the Manipur Board Class 11 Exams 2026 will be held from 16 February 2026 to 04 April 2026.

All students who are appearing for these exams can now check and download the complete timetable from this article. Students are advised to start their preparation early by following the subject-wise exam schedule.

COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table for the key highlights of the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026, including exam dates, mode, and official website details.