COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026: Download Manipur Board Class 11 Time Table PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 9, 2025, 11:01 IST

COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSE) Manipur has officially released the Class 11 exam routine 2026. The theory exams will begin from 16 February 2026. Students can check and download the timetable easily from this article and start their preparation.

COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026
COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026

COHSEM Class 11th Routine 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSE) Manipur has officially released the Class 11 exam timetable for the academic session 2025–26. As per the latest notification, the Manipur Board Class 11 Exams 2026 will be held from 16 February 2026 to 04 April 2026

All students who are appearing for these exams can now check and download the complete timetable from this article. Students are advised to start their preparation early by following the subject-wise exam schedule.

COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026: Key Highlights

Check the following table for the key highlights of the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026, including exam dates, mode, and official website details.

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSE) Manipur

Class

Class 11

Exam Type

Theory Examination

Academic Year

2025–26

Exam Start Date

16 February 2026

Exam End Date

04 April 2026

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Official Website

cohsem.nic.in

COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026

Students can check their subject-wise exam dates for the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026 in the table given below.

Subjects

Exam Dates

English

16-Feb

Human Ecology and Family Sciences

18-Feb

Elective Languages

20-Feb

Chemistry, Education and Business Studies

25-Feb

Anthropology and Economics

27-Feb

Biology and History

10-Mar

Maths

13-Mar

M.I.L. (Bengali/Hindi/Hmar/Kom/Manipuri/MaoLa/Mizo/Nepali/Paite/Ruangmei/Tangkhul/Thadou Kuki/Vaiphei/Zou/Gangte/Liangmai) OR Alternative English

17-Mar

Physics, Political Science, and Accountancy

23-Mar

Psychology, Music, Thang-ta, and Statistics

25-Mar

Engineering Drawing and Sociology

27-Mar

Fine Arts, Health, and Physical Education

30-Mar

Geology and Geography

01-Apr

Computer Science and Philosophy

04-Apr

COHSEM 11th Exam Routine PDF 2026

Students can check the following link to download the Manipur Class 11th Exam Timetable PDF:

COHSEM Class 11th Routine PDF 2026

Steps to Download Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026

Students can follow the given steps to download the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cohsem.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Notice section, check “Annexure I (Class XI Time Table)”.

Step 3: Check the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026 PDF.

Step 4: Download and save it for future use.

COHSEM Class 11th Routine 2026 is now available for all students. Download the timetable on time, plan your studies properly, and prepare well to score good marks in your exams.

