COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026: Download Manipur Board Class 11 Time Table PDF

COHSEM Class 11th Routine 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSE) Manipur has officially released the Class 11 exam timetable for the academic session 2025–26. As per the latest notification, the Manipur Board Class 11 Exams 2026 will be held from 16 February 2026 to 04 April 2026.
All students who are appearing for these exams can now check and download the complete timetable from this article. Students are advised to start their preparation early by following the subject-wise exam schedule.
COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026: Key Highlights
Check the following table for the key highlights of the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026, including exam dates, mode, and official website details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSE) Manipur
|
Class
|
Class 11
|
Exam Type
|
Theory Examination
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Exam Start Date
|
16 February 2026
|
Exam End Date
|
04 April 2026
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Official Website
|
cohsem.nic.in
COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026
Students can check their subject-wise exam dates for the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026 in the table given below.
|
Subjects
|
Exam Dates
|
English
|
16-Feb
|
Human Ecology and Family Sciences
|
18-Feb
|
Elective Languages
|
20-Feb
|
Chemistry, Education and Business Studies
|
25-Feb
|
Anthropology and Economics
|
27-Feb
|
Biology and History
|
10-Mar
|
Maths
|
13-Mar
|
M.I.L. (Bengali/Hindi/Hmar/Kom/Manipuri/MaoLa/Mizo/Nepali/Paite/Ruangmei/Tangkhul/Thadou Kuki/Vaiphei/Zou/Gangte/Liangmai) OR Alternative English
|
17-Mar
|
Physics, Political Science, and Accountancy
|
23-Mar
|
Psychology, Music, Thang-ta, and Statistics
|
25-Mar
|
Engineering Drawing and Sociology
|
27-Mar
|
Fine Arts, Health, and Physical Education
|
30-Mar
|
Geology and Geography
|
01-Apr
|
Computer Science and Philosophy
|
04-Apr
COHSEM 11th Exam Routine PDF 2026
Students can check the following link to download the Manipur Class 11th Exam Timetable PDF:
|
COHSEM Class 11th Routine PDF 2026
Steps to Download Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026
Students can follow the given steps to download the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026:
Step 1: Go to the official website at cohsem.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Notice section, check “Annexure I (Class XI Time Table)”.
Step 3: Check the Manipur CHSE Class 11th Routine 2026 PDF.
Step 4: Download and save it for future use.
COHSEM Class 11th Routine 2026 is now available for all students. Download the timetable on time, plan your studies properly, and prepare well to score good marks in your exams.
