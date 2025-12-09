SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
Dec 9, 2025, 10:59 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the full schedule for the Class 12 (HSE) Board exams for 2026. The main written exams will run from February 17 to March 20, 2026. Critically, the practical component of the exams is scheduled much earlier, taking place throughout January 2026 (January 2nd to 31st). Students must use December to finalize all practical submissions and focus on viva voce to secure these easy scores before the long theory exams begin in mid-February.

COHSEM HSE Exam Routine 2026: Download Manipur Board Class 12 Time Table PDF

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has officially announced the exam dates for the Class 12 board examinations for the 2026 academic year. The main written exams are set to take place from February 17 to March 20, 2026. Students can find the full schedule PDF, which is the official exam timetable, by visiting the council's official website, cohsem.nic.in.

This announcement confirms that the practical component of the exams will happen much earlier. The Manipur Board has scheduled the Class 12 practical exams to be conducted over nearly the entire month of January 2026, running from January 2nd to January 31st. Students must use this crucial time before the written exams to finalize their preparation, especially for practical submissions and viva voce, which are essential for boosting their overall scores.

COHSEM HSE Exam Routine 2026

The official Manipur HSE time table 2026, encompassing the dates for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, is detailed in the table below. This information has been updated to reflect the officially released dates for the Manipur Board Class 12 exams.

Manipur HSE Time Table 2026 for Science, Commerce and Arts

Manipur HSE Time Table 2026 for Science, Commerce and Arts

Exam Dates

Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)

February 17, 2026

English

February 19, 2026

MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
OR
Alternative English

February 21, 2026

Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics

February 24, 2026

Education

Chemistry

Business Studies

February 26, 2026

Fine Arts
Health and Physical Education

February 28, 2026

Political Science

Physics

Accountancy

March 2, 2026

Engineering Drawing

Sociology

March 9, 2026

Mathematics

March 12, 2026

History

Biology

March 14, 2026

Geography, Geology

March 16, 2026

Philosophy
Computer Science, Music, Thang-ta

March 18, 2026

Economics

Anthropology, Psychology

March 20, 2026

Elective Language:

Hindi

Manipuri

Bengali

English

Manipur 12th Class Time Table 2026 for Science

The following table outlines the complete schedule for Science stream students appearing in the COHSEM Class 12th board examinations for the 2026 academic session. This detailed time table is designed to help Science students effectively organize their study and revision plans leading up to the final exams.

Exam Dates

Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)

February 17, 2026

English

February 19, 2026

MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
OR
Alternative English

February 21, 2026

Statistics

February 24, 2026

Chemistry

February 28, 2026

Physics

March 9, 2026

Mathematics

March 12, 2026

Biology

March 20, 2026

Elective Language:

Hindi

Manipuri

Bengali

English

Manipur Board Class 12th Time Table 2026 for Commerce

The following table provides the comprehensive time table for the Commerce stream students appearing in the COHSEM Class 12th board examinations for the 2026 session. This schedule is crucial for Commerce students to organize their study and revision plans effectively around the specific dates and times listed below.

Exam Dates

Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)

February 17, 2026

English

February 19, 2026

MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
OR
Alternative English

February 21, 2026

Statistics

February 24, 2026

Business Studies

February 28, 2026

Accountancy

March 9, 2026

Mathematics

March 16, 2026

Computer Science

March 18, 2026

Economics

March 20, 2026

Elective Language:

Hindi

Manipuri

Bengali

English

COHSEM Class 12 Time Table 2026 for Arts

The table below presents the specific schedule for the Arts stream students appearing for the Manipur Class 12 (HSE) board examinations in 2026. Students should use this routine to plan their preparation efficiently, noting the date and time for each subject.

Exam Dates

Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)

February 17, 2026

English

February 19, 2026

MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
OR
Alternative English

February 21, 2026

Human Ecology and Family Sciences

February 24, 2026

Education

February 26, 2026

Fine Arts
Health and Physical Education

February 28, 2026

Political Science

March 2, 2026

Sociology

March 12, 2026

History

March 14, 2026

Geography, Geology

March 16, 2026

Philosophy

Music, Thang-ta

March 18, 2026

Economics

Anthropology, Psychology

March 20, 2026

Elective Language:

Hindi

Manipuri

Bengali

English

How to Download Official COHSEM Exam Routine 2026 PDF

To get the official Manipur Class 12 exam schedule, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Official Website: First, open your web browser and visit the Manipur Board’s official portal: cohsem.nic.in.

  2. Navigate to Notices: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘Notice’ tab (or the Announcements section).

  3. Select the Time Table Link: Look for the link that reads 'Manipur HSE Time Table 2026' and click on it.

  4. View and Download the PDF: The official exam routine for COHSEM Class 12, covering all subjects, will immediately appear on your screen. Download this PDF to your device and print a copy for quick checking during your study schedule.

Download Official COHSEM Exam Routine 2026 PDF

COHSEM 11th Exam Routine 2026

