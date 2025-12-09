COHSEM HSE Exam Routine 2026: Download Manipur Board Class 12 Time Table PDF

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has officially announced the exam dates for the Class 12 board examinations for the 2026 academic year. The main written exams are set to take place from February 17 to March 20, 2026. Students can find the full schedule PDF, which is the official exam timetable, by visiting the council's official website, cohsem.nic.in. This announcement confirms that the practical component of the exams will happen much earlier. The Manipur Board has scheduled the Class 12 practical exams to be conducted over nearly the entire month of January 2026, running from January 2nd to January 31st. Students must use this crucial time before the written exams to finalize their preparation, especially for practical submissions and viva voce, which are essential for boosting their overall scores.

COHSEM HSE Exam Routine 2026 The official Manipur HSE time table 2026, encompassing the dates for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, is detailed in the table below. This information has been updated to reflect the officially released dates for the Manipur Board Class 12 exams. Manipur HSE Time Table 2026 for Science, Commerce and Arts The official Manipur HSE time table 2026, encompassing the dates for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, is detailed in the table below. This information has been updated to reflect the officially released dates for the Manipur Board Class 12 exams. Exam Dates Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM) February 17, 2026 English February 19, 2026 MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)

OR

Alternative English February 21, 2026 Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics February 24, 2026 Education Chemistry Business Studies February 26, 2026 Fine Arts

Health and Physical Education February 28, 2026 Political Science Physics Accountancy March 2, 2026 Engineering Drawing Sociology March 9, 2026 Mathematics March 12, 2026 History Biology March 14, 2026 Geography, Geology March 16, 2026 Philosophy

Computer Science, Music, Thang-ta March 18, 2026 Economics Anthropology, Psychology March 20, 2026 Elective Language: Hindi Manipuri Bengali English

Manipur 12th Class Time Table 2026 for Science The following table outlines the complete schedule for Science stream students appearing in the COHSEM Class 12th board examinations for the 2026 academic session. This detailed time table is designed to help Science students effectively organize their study and revision plans leading up to the final exams. Exam Dates Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM) February 17, 2026 English February 19, 2026 MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)

OR

Alternative English February 21, 2026 Statistics February 24, 2026 Chemistry February 28, 2026 Physics March 9, 2026 Mathematics March 12, 2026 Biology March 20, 2026 Elective Language: Hindi Manipuri Bengali English

Manipur Board Class 12th Time Table 2026 for Commerce The following table provides the comprehensive time table for the Commerce stream students appearing in the COHSEM Class 12th board examinations for the 2026 session. This schedule is crucial for Commerce students to organize their study and revision plans effectively around the specific dates and times listed below. Exam Dates Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM) February 17, 2026 English February 19, 2026 MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)

OR

Alternative English February 21, 2026 Statistics February 24, 2026 Business Studies February 28, 2026 Accountancy March 9, 2026 Mathematics March 16, 2026 Computer Science March 18, 2026 Economics March 20, 2026 Elective Language: Hindi Manipuri Bengali English

COHSEM Class 12 Time Table 2026 for Arts The table below presents the specific schedule for the Arts stream students appearing for the Manipur Class 12 (HSE) board examinations in 2026. Students should use this routine to plan their preparation efficiently, noting the date and time for each subject. Exam Dates Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM) February 17, 2026 English February 19, 2026 MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)

OR

Alternative English February 21, 2026 Human Ecology and Family Sciences February 24, 2026 Education February 26, 2026 Fine Arts

Health and Physical Education February 28, 2026 Political Science March 2, 2026 Sociology March 12, 2026 History March 14, 2026 Geography, Geology March 16, 2026 Philosophy Music, Thang-ta March 18, 2026 Economics Anthropology, Psychology March 20, 2026 Elective Language: Hindi Manipuri Bengali English