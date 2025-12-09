COHSEM HSE Exam Routine 2026: Download Manipur Board Class 12 Time Table PDF

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has officially announced the exam dates for the Class 12 board examinations for the 2026 academic year. The main written exams are set to take place from February 17 to March 20, 2026. Students can find the full schedule PDF, which is the official exam timetable, by visiting the council's official website, cohsem.nic.in.
This announcement confirms that the practical component of the exams will happen much earlier. The Manipur Board has scheduled the Class 12 practical exams to be conducted over nearly the entire month of January 2026, running from January 2nd to January 31st. Students must use this crucial time before the written exams to finalize their preparation, especially for practical submissions and viva voce, which are essential for boosting their overall scores.
COHSEM HSE Exam Routine 2026
The official Manipur HSE time table 2026, encompassing the dates for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, is detailed in the table below. This information has been updated to reflect the officially released dates for the Manipur Board Class 12 exams.
Manipur HSE Time Table 2026 for Science, Commerce and Arts
The official Manipur HSE time table 2026, encompassing the dates for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, is detailed in the table below. This information has been updated to reflect the officially released dates for the Manipur Board Class 12 exams.
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)
|
February 17, 2026
|
English
|
February 19, 2026
|
MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
|
February 21, 2026
|
Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics
|
February 24, 2026
|
Education
Chemistry
Business Studies
|
February 26, 2026
|
Fine Arts
|
February 28, 2026
|
Political Science
Physics
Accountancy
|
March 2, 2026
|
Engineering Drawing
Sociology
|
March 9, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
March 12, 2026
|
History
Biology
|
March 14, 2026
|
Geography, Geology
|
March 16, 2026
|
Philosophy
|
March 18, 2026
|
Economics
Anthropology, Psychology
|
March 20, 2026
|
Elective Language:
Hindi
Manipuri
Bengali
English
Manipur 12th Class Time Table 2026 for Science
The following table outlines the complete schedule for Science stream students appearing in the COHSEM Class 12th board examinations for the 2026 academic session. This detailed time table is designed to help Science students effectively organize their study and revision plans leading up to the final exams.
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)
|
February 17, 2026
|
English
|
February 19, 2026
|
MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
|
February 21, 2026
|
Statistics
|
February 24, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
February 28, 2026
|
Physics
|
March 9, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
March 12, 2026
|
Biology
|
March 20, 2026
|
Elective Language:
Hindi
Manipuri
Bengali
English
Manipur Board Class 12th Time Table 2026 for Commerce
The following table provides the comprehensive time table for the Commerce stream students appearing in the COHSEM Class 12th board examinations for the 2026 session. This schedule is crucial for Commerce students to organize their study and revision plans effectively around the specific dates and times listed below.
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)
|
February 17, 2026
|
English
|
February 19, 2026
|
MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
|
February 21, 2026
|
Statistics
|
February 24, 2026
|
Business Studies
|
February 28, 2026
|
Accountancy
|
March 9, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
March 16, 2026
|
Computer Science
|
March 18, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 20, 2026
|
Elective Language:
Hindi
Manipuri
Bengali
English
COHSEM Class 12 Time Table 2026 for Arts
The table below presents the specific schedule for the Arts stream students appearing for the Manipur Class 12 (HSE) board examinations in 2026. Students should use this routine to plan their preparation efficiently, noting the date and time for each subject.
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects (Morning Shift - 10 AM to 1 PM)
|
February 17, 2026
|
English
|
February 19, 2026
|
MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
|
February 21, 2026
|
Human Ecology and Family Sciences
|
February 24, 2026
|
Education
|
February 26, 2026
|
Fine Arts
|
February 28, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 2, 2026
|
Sociology
|
March 12, 2026
|
History
|
March 14, 2026
|
Geography, Geology
|
March 16, 2026
|
Philosophy
Music, Thang-ta
|
March 18, 2026
|
Economics
Anthropology, Psychology
|
March 20, 2026
|
Elective Language:
Hindi
Manipuri
Bengali
English
How to Download Official COHSEM Exam Routine 2026 PDF
To get the official Manipur Class 12 exam schedule, follow these simple steps:
-
Go to the Official Website: First, open your web browser and visit the Manipur Board’s official portal: cohsem.nic.in.
-
Navigate to Notices: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘Notice’ tab (or the Announcements section).
-
Select the Time Table Link: Look for the link that reads 'Manipur HSE Time Table 2026' and click on it.
-
View and Download the PDF: The official exam routine for COHSEM Class 12, covering all subjects, will immediately appear on your screen. Download this PDF to your device and print a copy for quick checking during your study schedule.
|
Download Official COHSEM Exam Routine 2026 PDF
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation