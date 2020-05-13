CPCB Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Advocates in Western Zone

CPCB Recruitment 2020: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Advocates in Western Zone. The practising advocates registered with Bar Council of India/ State Bar Council are eligible for empanelment. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 11 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 13 May 2020

Last date of submission of application: 11 June 2020

CPCB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Advocates

Eligibility Criteria for CPCB Advocate Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Minimum 06 years practising experience exclusively dealing with the cases in High Courts and National Green Tribunal independently are eligible to apply for High Courts Gujarat/Maharashtra & National Green Tribunal (Western Bench) while those having a minimum of 4 years practising experience exclusively dealing with the cases in High Courts and National Green Tribunal independently are eligible to apply for District Courts and Central Administrative Tribunal in Western Zone.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CPCB Advocate Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents via email- westzonecpcb@vahoo.com the Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board, Regional Directorate, Nr. VMC Office no. 10, Subhanpura, Vadodara, 390023 on or before 11 Jun 2020.

