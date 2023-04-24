CRPF Constable Tradesman Preparation Strategy 2023: Check Toppers Tips To Score High Marks

Toppers always make it a habit to study from the syllabus officially declared for the CRPF Constable Tradesman exam. One must read daily current affairs, study from best books recommended by experts, practice mock tests, etc to score high marks.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Preparation Tips 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducts the CRPF Constable Tradesman examination every year for the selection of suitable candidates for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) posts. The recruitment process consists of computer-based tests, physical standards tests (PST), physical efficiency tests (PET), trade tests, document verification, and medical examination.

The difficulty level of the exam each year changes due to factors such as the number of candidates appearing for the exam, the level of competition, and the complexity of the questions. As per the exam analysis, the trend shows that the CRPF Constable Tradesman exam difficulty level is usually moderate to difficult. Therefore, candidates must have a strong preparation strategy in place to score high marks.

In this article, we have compiled the best and toppers preparation tips so that the candidates can easily align their preparation with the exam requirements and ace the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam within three months.

How to Prepare for the CRPF Constable Tradesman Exam?

Constable Tradesman is one of the most sought-after reputed posts among matric passed aspirants who aspire to join the central reserve police force. Many aspirants apply for the exam in an attempt to ace the exam on the first attempt however only a handful of them are declared successful owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective CRPF Constable Tradesman preparation strategy.

What sets the toppers apart from others is their strategy & techniques during their preparation phase which includes following the latest syllabus and exam pattern, making a study schedule, reading the most reliable book, solving previous years' papers, knowledge of current affairs and static GK, etc.

Check the syllabus and exam pattern

Aspirants should commence their preparation after understanding the syllabus and exam pattern. It will help them to gain an understanding of the subjects, topics, marking scheme, questions weightage, etc.

Furthermore, they should create a list, jot down all the priority topics along with their strong and weak points, and consider them while preparing the study schedule.

They should allocate study hours for each topic per the weightage & importance to smoothen their CRPF Constable Tradesman preparation journey.

Pick the best books & study resources

Once, you know the syllabus & topics to study, proceed ahead to choose the most reliable books and study material. For this, you can also check the Jagran Josh exam prep section to know the expert-recommended tips and best CRPF Constable Tradesman books for the exam.

It is also advised to pick the standard books in the initial phase of the preparation to grasp the concepts easily and then refer to other books to prepare advanced topics.

Read current affairs and static GK

General Knowledge and General Awareness is a scoring subject in the exam, you can easily score full marks if you prepare well. Some of the effective CRPF Constable Tradesman preparation tips to ace the GK section are to stay updated with current events related to India and abroad, government schemes, sports, history, culture, geography, economic science, general policy, Indian Constitution, scientific research, etc. Hence, it is advisable to devote at least 2 hours to the GK section every day.

To score well in this section, inculcate a habit of reading newspapers and current affairs magazines such as the Manorama Yearbook every day and jot down important events in a notebook for quick revision.

Practice previous year’s questions papers and mock tests

Solving previous year’s question papers and mock tests is one of the best CRPF Constable Tradesman preparation strategies that must be followed by every aspirant. This strategy also allows aspirants to get close insights into the exam settings, especially if they put a timer clock to manage their time effectively in the exam.

They should attempt the past 10 year’s question papers to get an idea of the types of questions asked in the exam, exam trends, and also where their preparation stands. Also, a mock test link will be available in the candidate's corner on the CRPF website to familiarize the aspirants with the CBT format,

Take Rest, Stay Motivated, and Maintain Physical Fitness

Candidates should keep in mind that cracking this exam is not just about learning and memorizing. Mental and physical well-being plays an important role in order to perform well in the examination. Hence, it is advisable to follow healthy lifestyles and stay motivated throughout the CRPF Constable Tradesman preparation process.

They should also take small breaks in between their studies to stay motivated, fresh, and stress-free. The physical fitness test is the second stage of the CRPF Constable Tradesman selection process. Hence, it is important to stay physically fit. For this, you should exercise daily, including running, pushups, situps, and other activities to maintain physical fitness.

