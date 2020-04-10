CRSU Last Date 2020 for Non-Teaching Posts Extended due to COVID-19 @crsu.ac.in

CRSU Last Date 2020 for Non-Teaching Posts Extended: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), Jind has extended the last date of submission for the various Non-Teaching posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to apply for Non-Teaching posts including Laboratory Attendant, Clerk and other posts can check the latest short notification on the official website of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU -http://crsu.ac.in/.

According to the short notification released by Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), " It is hereby notified that in view of lockdown due to COVID-19, the Revised Dates for Advertisement No.: 04/2020 (Recruitment for Non-Teaching Posts)"

The extended dates are as under:

Last Date for Online Submission of Applications : 20-04-2020

Last Date for Receipt of Print Copy of Application (By Hand/Registered/Speed Post) : 30-04-2020.

Notification further said that the other things will remain the same.

Now all candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the latest updates. You can check the short notification with the direct link given below.



CRSU Last Date 2020 for Non-Teaching Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), Jind-i.e. http://crsu.ac.in/.

Visit to the Daily Announcements section on home page.

Click on the link "Notification-Advt. No. 04/2020-Recruitment for Non-Teaching Posts-Extension of Dates" displaying on the Home Page.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

