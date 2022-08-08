CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 66 Scientist B Post at csb.gov.in

Central Silk Board (CSB) has invited online application for the 66 Scientist B Posts on its official website. Check CSB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022: Central Silk Board under Under Ministry of Textiles has invited applications the 66 posts of Scientist B in the Employment News (06-13 August) 2022 for 66 Scientist B Posts on direct recruitment basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 19 August 2022.

As per the notification released, Central Silk Board has invited application for filling of Scientist B posts Level 10 by direct recruitment by short listing applications for selection in the Subject/Specification and overall score secured by the candidates in the ICAR AICE-JRF (Ph.D)-2022 exams to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2022. Please check the notification for details in this regards.

Important Dates CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Apply Online: 19 August 2022

Post Details CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022:

Crop Sciences-I: 06

Crop Sciences-II:31

Crop Sciences-III:08

Veterinary and Animal Science I:13

Natural Resources Management-II:02

Agricultural Engineering and Technology: 03

Agricultural Economics and Agri Business Management:02

Agricultural Statistics: 01

Educational Qualification CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022:

Master's degree in Science or Master degree in Agricultural Sciences from a recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Scale of Pay CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022:

Level-10 (as per 7th CPC)(Rs. 56,100 -1,77,500)

CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2022 examination online through the website https://icar.nta.nic.in/ on or before 10 August 2022. Candidates are advised to check the notification available on the official website-csb.gov.in.