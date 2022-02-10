CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 60 Project Assistant and Others @cimfr.nic.in, Check Application Process

CSIR -CIMFR has invited online application for the Project Assistant and other post on its official website. Check CIMFR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR-CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Ranchi has invited applications for the various Project Associate-I/Project Assistant and others purely on a temporary basis for time bound projects. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 08 to 15 March 2022.

In a bid to apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology/Chemistry/Diploma in Computer Science Engineering/ B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No.: PA/080322/RU/R&A-II

Important Dates for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Walk-in-interview schedule: 08 to 15 March 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Project Assistant: 40

Project Associate - I: 20

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Assistant: Shortlisting criteria for Interview is Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks.

All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology

All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Chemistry

Diploma in Computer Science Engineering

Project Associate - I: Shortlisting criteria for Interview is Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks

Post Graduate Master Degree with Geology/Applied Geology

Post Graduate Master Degree with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry

B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering

B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How to Apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 08 to 15 March 2022. Candidates will have to appear for the interview in accordance with the post/venue with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.