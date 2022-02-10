CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 60 Project Assistant and Others @cimfr.nic.in, Check Application Process

CSIR-CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Ranchi has invited applications for the various Project Associate-I/Project Assistant and others purely on a temporary basis for time bound projects. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 08 to 15 March 2022.
In a bid to apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology/Chemistry/Diploma in Computer Science Engineering/ B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022:
Advertisement No.: PA/080322/RU/R&A-II
Important Dates for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Walk-in-interview schedule: 08 to 15 March 2022
Vacancy Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Project Assistant: 40
Project Associate - I: 20
Eligibility Criteria for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Project Assistant: Shortlisting criteria for Interview is Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks.
All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology
All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Chemistry
Diploma in Computer Science Engineering
Project Associate - I: Shortlisting criteria for Interview is Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks
Post Graduate Master Degree with Geology/Applied Geology
Post Graduate Master Degree with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry
B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering
B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 08 to 15 March 2022. Candidates will have to appear for the interview in accordance with the post/venue with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.