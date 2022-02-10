JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 60 Project Assistant and Others @cimfr.nic.in, Check Application Process

CSIR -CIMFR has invited online application for the Project Assistant and other post on its official website. Check CIMFR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 11:59 IST
CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022
CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022

CSIR-CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Ranchi has invited applications for the various Project Associate-I/Project Assistant and others purely on a temporary basis for time bound projects. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for  walk-in-interview scheduled on 08 to 15 March 2022.

In a bid to apply for  CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology/Chemistry/Diploma in Computer Science Engineering/ B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022:
Advertisement No.: PA/080322/RU/R&A-II
Important Dates for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Walk-in-interview schedule: 08 to 15 March 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Project Assistant: 40
Project Associate - I: 20

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification 

Project Assistant: Shortlisting criteria for Interview is Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks.
All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Geology
All 3 years B.Sc or B.Sc (H) in Chemistry
Diploma in Computer Science Engineering

Project Associate - I: Shortlisting criteria for Interview is Essential Qualification with minimum equivalent 65% marks
Post Graduate Master Degree with Geology/Applied Geology
Post Graduate Master Degree with Chemistry / Applied Chemistry
B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering
B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF


How to Apply for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 08 to 15 March 2022. Candidates will have to appear for the interview  in accordance with the post/venue with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for CSIR-CIMFR Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 08 to 15 March 2022.

What are the Important Dates for CSIR-CIMFR Recruitment 2022?

Important Dates for CSIR -CIMFR Recruitment 2022 Notification: Walk-in-interview schedule: 08 to 15 March 2022

What are the Jobs in CSIR-CIMFR Recruitment 2022?

CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Ranchi has invited applications for the various Project Associate-I/Project Assistant and others.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationCSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 60 Project Assistant and Others @cimfr.nic.in, Check Application Process
Notification Date10 Feb, 2022
Date Of Exam15 Mar, 2022
CityRanchi
StateJharkhand
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.