CSIR NEIST Recruitment 2022 for Project Scientist, Project Associate and others @rrljorhat.res.in, Salary Rs. 56,000

CSIR NEIST has invited online application for the Project Scientist and other post on its official website. Check CSIR NEIST recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR - NEIST), Jorhat has invited applications for various posts including Project Associate, Project Assistant and others for its different projects. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10th March 2022.

Notification Details for CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Advertisement No.04/2022-HRD

Important Dates for CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10th March 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Project Associate-I (Post Code 01):02

Project Associate-I (Post Code 02):10

Project Assistant (Post Code 03):04

Project Associate-I (Post Code 04): 02

Project Associate-I (Post Code 05): 02

Project Assistant (Post Code 06) : 01

Project Associate-I (Post Code 07) : 01

Project Scientist (Post Code 08) : 01

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Associate-I (Post Code 01): First Class M.Sc in Chemistry

Project Associate-I (Post Code 02):1st Class MSc in Chemistry/ Biochemistry/ Life Science/ Botany/ Zoology/Biotechnology/ Microbiology/ Pharmacology/Food Science & Nutrition/

ORM.Pharm OR MVSc.

Project Assistant (Post Code 03): BSc in Life Science

Project Associate-I (Post Code 04): 1st Class M. Sc with specialization in Organic/Inorganic/Applied Chemistry

Project Associate-I (Post Code 05): 1st Class M. Sc in Physical Chemistry or M Tech in Chemical Engineering.

Project Assistant (Post Code 06) : 1st Class B. Sc in Chemistry/Diploma in Chemical Engineering.

Project Associate-I (Post Code 07): 1st Class M. Sc in Life Sciences/ Botany/ Plant Taxonomy / Biotechnology.

Project Scientist (Post Code 08) : Doctoral Degree in Science Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology/ Computer Science/ Biotechnology.

Remuneration for CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Project Associate-I (Post Code 01):Rs.31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualifiers &

Rs.25,000/- per month+ HRA for others.

Project Associate-I (Post Code 02):Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for GATE/ NET qualifiers and Rs. 25,000/- per month+ HRA for others.

Project Assistant (Post Code 03): Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA

Project Associate-I (Post Code 04): Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA for GATE/ CSIR-NET qualifiers and Rs. 25,000/- per month+ HRA for others.

Project Associate-I (Post Code 05): Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA for GATE/ CSIR-NET qualifiers and Rs. 25,000/- per month+ HRA for others.

Project Assistant (Post Code 06) : Rs.20,000/- per month+ HRA

Project Associate-I (Post Code 07) : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA for GATE/ CSIR-NET qualifiers and Rs. 25,000/- per month+ HRA for others.

Project Scientist (Post Code 08) : Rs. 56,000/- per month + HRA

How to Apply for CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the format (Registration Form) uploaded along with the advertisement and sent the scanned copy to the email to rpbdhrneist@gmail.com on or before 10th March 2022.