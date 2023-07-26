CSIR NET Result 2023 OUT on csirnet.nta.nic.in, Get Here Direct Link to Download

CSIR NET Result 2023: Results for the combined CSIR NET December 2022–June 2023 cycle were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 25. Check your score for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship by clicking on the direct link provided here

CSIR NET Result 2023: The CSIR NET results are declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the exam can check the result released on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, on June 14, 2023, NTA released the CSIR NET 2023 provisional answer key. Students will have the opportunity to evaluate their performance and, if required, raise any objections using the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be released soon on the official website

CSIR NET was conducted for those interested in joining Indian Universities as Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship.

Approximately 2.5 Lakh candidates took this examination on June 6, 2023 to June 8, 2023 across 178 cities.

Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying cut-off marks set by the recruitment body in order to make it to the next phase. For the fellowship or lectureship, candidates from the general and OBC categories must get a minimum of 33%, while those from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories must get a minimum of 25%.

Direct Link to Check CSIR NET Result Click Here

Steps to Check CSIR NET Score Card

The stepwise procedure to check the CSIR NET result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CSIR NET June 2023 score card

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button and CSIR NET result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout