CSIR NIO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for Technical Assistant Posts at nio.res.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

You will get all the crucial details about the CSIR NIO Recruitment 2025 drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2025: The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO), Goa has released recruitment notification for Technical Assistant posts. A total of 24 vacancies of Technical Assistant are to be filled in different disciplines. Selection for these posts will be done based on the performance of candidates in the trade test. Those who qualify in the trade test will be invited for a competitive written examination. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the competitive written examination.

The detailed advertisement regarding the Technical Assistant posts is available on the official website of the CSIR-NIO . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2025 PDF

CSIR NIO 2025 Important Date

The online application process has commenced on the official website. You can follow the schedule given below.

Last date for submission of application December 02, 2025

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 24 Technical Assistant posts are to be filled. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Technical Assistant-24

CSIR NIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Technical Assistant-Diploma in Electronics / Electronics and Communications / Electronics and Telecommunications / Electrical and Electronics / Computer Hardware and Networking of at least 3 years full time duration, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in the relevant area/ field.(or)

Diploma in Electronics / Electronics and Communications / Electronics and Telecommunications / Electrical and Electronics / Computer Hardware and Networking of at least 02 years full time duration in case of lateral admission in diploma course, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in the relevant area/ field.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.