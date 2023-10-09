CSL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 95 Vacancies Online by 21 October 2023

CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023: The Cochin Shipyard Limited(CSL) has recently announced posts for safety assistants and semi-skilled riggers. There are 95 vacancies and the post is on a contractual basis.
Interested candidates can read the official notification before applying for the post on the official website: cochinshipyard.in. The contract is for 3 years and the maximum age for the job is 30. For the age relaxation, visit the official website linked in the article.
The last date for applying for the posts is 21 October 2023. The selection process is a written examination followed by an interview which shall be further discussed in the article.
CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023: Overview
The CSL has announced 95 vacancies for Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by October 21, 2023.
Below is the overview of the recruitment:
|
Post Name
|
Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger
|
Recruiting body
|
CSL
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Selection process
|
Written test/Interview
|
Vacancies
|
95
|
Last date of application
|
21 October 2023
|
Website
|
cochinshipyard.in
CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF
Candidates can download the CSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 95 vacancies announced under CSL recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of CSL Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:
|
CSL Recruitment 2023 Notification
How Many Vacancies Are Released For CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023?
There are 95 vacancies for various posts for the CSL recruitment 2023. For a detailed vacancy list with candidates from reserved categories check out the notification. Below is a vacancy list:
|
Post name
|
Vacancies
|
Semi Skilled Rigger
|
56
|
Safety Assistant
|
39
|
Total
|
95
What are the Application fees for CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023?
Candidates who wish to apply for the CSL Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:
- General/OBC/ PWD/EWS: INR 200/-
- SC/ST: NIL
How to Apply for CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023?
Follow the simple steps below to apply for the posts:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cochinshipyard.in and click on Career Page
Step 2: Now click on ‘CSL Kochi’ and you will be redirected to a different site
Step 3: Candidates must register(OTR) on the website before applying.
Step 4: After that, candidates can log in and fill up the form for that given post
Step 5: Click submit and print it out for further reference.
Note: Applications submitted directly or by any other mode shall not be accepted
Eligibility Criteria for CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023
The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger 2023 are listed below:
|
Age limit
|
Upper age limit of 30
|
Educational Qualification
|
CSL Safety Assistant: Pass in SSLC and 1-year Diploma in Safety/Fire
from a Government recognized
institute or Public Sector
Undertaking
Semi-Skilled Rigger: Pass in IV Std
|
Experience
|
Semi-Skilled Rigger: Minimum of three years experience in Rigging of which two years in the rigging of heavy-duty machine parts, assisting in the erection of machinery/ equipment, etc. Good knowledge of splicing work of wire ropes.
CSL Safety Assistant: Minimum one-year training or experience in safety in a Public Sector Undertaking or a Factory.
What is the salary of a CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger?
The remuneration details of the posts are given below:
|
Contract Period
|
Consolidated pay per month
|
Compensation for extra hours of Work
|
1st-year
|
₹ 22100/-
|
₹ 4600/-
|
2nd year
|
₹ 22800/-
|
₹ 4700/-
|
3rd year
|
₹ 23400/-
|
₹ 4900/-