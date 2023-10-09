CSL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 95 Vacancies Online by 21 October 2023

CSL Recruitment 2023: The Cochin Shipyard Limited(CSL) has recently announced posts for safety assistants and semi-skilled riggers. There are 95 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online by 21 October 2023.

Interested candidates can read the official notification before applying for the post on the official website: cochinshipyard.in. The contract is for 3 years and the maximum age for the job is 30. For the age relaxation, visit the official website linked in the article.

The last date for applying for the posts is 21 October 2023. The selection process is a written examination followed by an interview which shall be further discussed in the article.

CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023: Overview

The CSL has announced 95 vacancies for Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by October 21, 2023.

Below is the overview of the recruitment:

Post Name Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruiting body CSL Mode of application Online Selection process Written test/Interview Vacancies 95 Last date of application 21 October 2023 Website cochinshipyard.in

CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the CSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 95 vacancies announced under CSL recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of CSL Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

CSL Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023?

There are 95 vacancies for various posts for the CSL recruitment 2023. For a detailed vacancy list with candidates from reserved categories check out the notification. Below is a vacancy list:

Post name Vacancies Semi Skilled Rigger 56 Safety Assistant 39 Total 95

What are the Application fees for CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the CSL Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/OBC/ PWD/EWS: INR 200/-

SC/ST: NIL

How to Apply for CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the posts:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cochinshipyard.in and click on Career Page

Step 2: Now click on ‘CSL Kochi’ and you will be redirected to a different site

Step 3: Candidates must register(OTR) on the website before applying.

Step 4: After that, candidates can log in and fill up the form for that given post

Step 5: Click submit and print it out for further reference.

Note: Applications submitted directly or by any other mode shall not be accepted

Eligibility Criteria for CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper age limit of 30 Educational Qualification CSL Safety Assistant: Pass in SSLC and 1-year Diploma in Safety/Fire from a Government recognized institute or Public Sector Undertaking Semi-Skilled Rigger: Pass in IV Std Experience Semi-Skilled Rigger: Minimum of three years experience in Rigging of which two years in the rigging of heavy-duty machine parts, assisting in the erection of machinery/ equipment, etc. Good knowledge of splicing work of wire ropes.

CSL Safety Assistant: Minimum one-year training or experience in safety in a Public Sector Undertaking or a Factory.

What is the salary of a CSL Safety Assistant and Semi-Skilled Rigger?

The remuneration details of the posts are given below: