CTET 2022 Registration Started @ctet.nic.in: Check Exam Details and Apply Link Here

CTET 2022: CBSE is inviting applications from the eligible candidates for CTET 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on ctet.nic.in. Check Direct Link Here.

CTET 2022 Registration: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registrations for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today i.e. 31 December 2022. Teachers who wish to appear in this exam can register themselves from 31 October to 24 November 2022 on the official website by following the steps:

STEP 1: Log on to CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

STEP 4: Upload the latest Scanned Photograph and Signature

STEP 5: Pay the Examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

STEP 6: Print the Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET Exam Date and Time 2022

Those who successfully submit the application will be called to appear for the exam. CTET Exam will be held in December 2022 and January 2023 in two shifts i.e. 09.30 AM TO 12.00 NOON and 02.30 PM TO 05.00 PM.

The mode of exam will be online

CTET Result Date 2022

CBSE will declare the result of the exam in the month of February 2022 on its website.

CTET Marksheet 2022

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

CTET Exam Fee 2022

For Paper 1 and Paper 2

General/OBC (NCL) - Rs.1000/-

Both Paper - I & II

General/OBC (NCL) - Rs.1200/-

CTET 2022 Dates

Starting Date of CTET Registration 2022 31 October 2022 CTET Registration Last Date 24 November 2022 Last Date for submission of fee through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking 25 November 2022 Final verification of payment of fee by the bank 28 November 2022 Online corrections if any, in the particulars uploaded by the candidate 28 November to 03 December 2022 CTET Exam Date 2022 December 2022 to January2023 CTET Admit Card Date 2022 One week before the day of the examination CTET Result Date 2022 By the end of February

Teachers can click on the provided link for the submission of their application:

CTET 2022 Registration Link